The latest NBA Trade Rumours: December's round-up

Let's take a look at all of the contractual changes, free agents, and possible exchanges between and within conferences as we head towards the midpoint of the season.

1) Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder

We've already covered this in the pre-season fan perspective, but it's worth repeating: the LA Lakers are looking to snap up Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns in a move to expand their roster after they waived sharpshooter Matt Ryan.

Crowder would only be fit to be exchanged if the Lakers gave up veterans Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn. Considering that Crowder could be a good support fit alongside Anthony Davis and Lebron James, it's not entirely unrealistic to think that the move could happen fairly quickly.

A $10.2 million contract might be the only thing to deter the Lakers, but given that their other pick Bojan Bogdanovic, is being targeted by the Orlando Magic too, perhaps Crowder could be the easier punt. Keep your eyes peeled for the latest updates!

2) New York Knicks' Cam Reddish

Unfortunately for Cam Reddish, things haven't gone all that rosy for the New York Knicks star, and it's not entirely his fault.

After spending last season in and out of rotation following a trade from the Atlanta Hawks, the opportunity to meld himself into the starting five hasn't always been prevalent.

Now more prominent on the sidelines than ever, it's very likely that he'll be traded, with very little reason to keep him in the proceedings.

NBA Live Schedule

The rumours coming from New York suggest that several teams have shown interest, including the Lakers, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. Though his time on the court has been limited, there's a reason why he's attracting interest.

There's a certain speed and skill to his wily movements within the paint, and he often is able to dribble seamlessly through defensive screens.

Reddish definitely needs to be somewhere he can guarantee minutes, and that might not be the aforementioned teams, but be sure to spot his name in the latest NBA trade rumours.

3) Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma's name has been floating around for some time, especially around the Atlanta Hawks for the best part of last year.

This is especially prominent given the Wizards themselves have expressed interest in Hawks forward John Collins, and both franchises have already been in serious talks regarding it.

Image: Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (right) shoots against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (left)

If there's any exchange, Kuzma's name will be spoken by many. He has started the season pretty strong (21.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 46.2 percent shooting, plus-11.2 swing rating) and the likelihood of a steep decline, is, well, unlikely.

A fresh start for Collins, likewise, would give the Wizards more clarity on their attacking outfit, especially with the forward only 25 years old.

4) Orlando Magic in it for complete transformation

If you've heard the news, yes, the Magic are in for a few different players, and the names circling around are Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba.

Each presents a different set of skills to add some much-needed refreshment to the Magic's lineup, especially evident in their recent defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Orlando Magic in Week 8 of the NBA season

Starting with Harris, though the 28-year-old has been sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries this season, he operates as 36 percent sharpshooter, and could be a great Sixth Man to come off the bench and diversify the attack.

Meanwhile, Ross is in the final year of his contract, making him the likeliest player to be dealt. The Magic will be able to make the most of his leadership and communication on the court.

Finally, Bamba could be the most prolific asset out of the three. Not only is he just 24, but he's been averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting over 30 percent. Amid the latest round of NBA games, he'll be a great pick.