NBA Week 19: Milwaukee Bucks in business while Victor Wembanyama hunt continues

As week 19 of the NBA approaches, we look at the players worth keeping an eye on and the teams which may be in a spot of bother ahead of the playoffs and play-in picture.

Zion, Curry, and Durant receive fresh injury updates

As the NBA recovers from a frenzied All-Star weekend that saw Team Giannis win 184-175 against Team LeBron, now's a perfect time to re-evaluate injuries to some of the biggest stars.

Leading the list is the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, who has been nursing a leg injury for the last month.

General manager Bob Myers was able to provide some insight into the progression of his recovery.

"I'm here at the facility, [Curry] is here rehabbing," Myers said. "Steph is so uniquely disciplined and motivated without anyone telling him. His level of discipline to return is his own. He wants it. He wants to be back. He will return as soon as possible."

From the sound of things, it appears as if the signs are positive. But will Curry be back in time to help his team across the play-in line?

For the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson, the answer is no. It seems Williams has re-aggravated an existing hamstring injury, and there's no clear picture of whether he'll be back soon.

Things do seem much more hopeful for Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, who has been out of action since mid-January due to a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in the right knee.

Image: Kevin Durant holds up his jersey after being introduced as a Phoenix Suns player.

Recently, Durant was able to announce a target return date, hoping to be back after the All-Star break, which will excite fans wanting to see him link up with Devin Booker.

Bucks set to usurp the Boston boys

Sure the Celtics have won seven of their last nine games, but, right now, the Bucks are the best team in the league, and there are no two ways about it.

For starters, they have not lost since January 22, beating top teams like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies. Their talisman Giannis Antetokoumpo hasn't been around for those victories, though he did dazzle against the Chicago Bulls.

A persistent knee injury and, more recently a wrist sprain has kept the 'Greek Freak' away from the action. The latest rumours suggest he will be travelling to New York on Monday to undergo further testing.

Yet, even in his absence, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez have risen to the task to keep the Bucks on a blistering 12-game winning run.

Combine this with the fact their rivals have had some injury mishaps and the gap between the two in the standings has been whittled down to just a single game, and week 19 will be the week in which Jayson Tatum and co are usurped.

Trouble in Golden State?

The Dubs are in trouble and they know it. Three defeats in four games, the Oklahoma City Thunder breathing down their necks in the standings, and no end in sight for Curry's return. It won't be getting any easier for Steve Kerr's side, and recent performances have definitely exposed that.

Recent losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers were particularly damning. They face the Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves to finish their February schedule. Those seem like winnable clashes on paper, but things are pretty rocky for the Warriors right now.

Given the fact that there is one win between them and the Thunder in ninth and 10th place, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Jonathan Kuminga will need to share the points and keep their team afloat. You can bet an injured point guard on the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will be doing the same.

The hunt for Victor Wembanyama goes on

If there were such a thing as reverse power rankings, the three teams on top would be the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets, and the San Antonio Spurs.

That's exactly where they want to be. If any one of these teams is to snap up the predicted number one draft pick Victor Wembanyama, then the basement of the NBA is the position to occupy.

The Spurs seem to be doing that job the best; they haven't won since mid-January and are on a 14-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Pistons and the Rockets are in a similar vein of form, but not to the same degree of detail as Gregg Popovich's side, which may make them more attracted to predicted number two draft pick Scoot Henderson.

Wherever Wemby ends up, it's clear that there are teams in the league that will go to great lengths to make it happen.

Fortunately, the fixture list detailing week 19 provides each of these teams a chance to head in that direction.