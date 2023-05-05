Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic to pay for Belgrade school shooting victims' funerals

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic will pay for funeral services and grief counselling for classmates and staff at the Belgrade elementary school where eight children and a security guard were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic will pay for funeral services and grief counselling for classmates and staff at the Belgrade elementary school where eight children and a security guard were killed in a mass shooting.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in the Serbian capital, along with his mother and father.

Six children and a teacher were also injured.

Image: Candles are lit near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia

Doncic, a native of Slovenia, has family roots in Serbia, including his father, Sasha, who was born there.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children," Doncic said in a statement through the Luka Doncic Foundation to ESPN.

"My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy."

He made a commitment for assistance both short and long-term. The five-year NBA player, the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year and a four-time All-Star, also welcomes involvement from other league players with ties to the Balkans region.

"Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School," Doncic said in the statement.

"I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available."