LeBron James is being taken to court by an LA Lakers fan over 'fraud, deception and misrepresentation'

LeBron James is being taken to court by a fan over 'fraud, deception, misrepresentation' over claims he was deceived out of hundreds of dollars spent purchasing tickets for a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The fan is hoping to reclaim the cost of tickets for the game, worth $865.66, to what they believed would be the basketball star's final matchup against his former team.

James shared a video that teased 'The Second Decision' - a clear nod to the announcement over his move from Cleveland to Miami back in 2010, convincing many fans that the 40-year-old was preparing to announce the end of his playing career ahead of his 23rd NBA season.

However, it was revealed that James's post was, in fact, an advert for his new collaboration with Hennessy.

The fan has accused James of 'fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery.'

James, who is set to become the first player to play across 23 separate NBA seasons, has already been ruled out for up to four weeks and will miss the start of the NBA season with sciatica.

He is expected to be sidelined for all Lakers' games in October, including the season-opener against Golden State.

James will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026 season, when he will be 41, leaving many to believe that it could be his final year in the league.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season," James said last month.

"However the journey lays out this year, I'm super invested, because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later."

Last season James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds. He posted 10 triple-doubles last season, his most since 2019-20, when he won his fourth NBA championship.

After turning 40 on December 30, James averaged 25.1 points per game, the most by any player age 40 or older.

The Lakers reached he play-offs in 2024-25 but lost 4-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

James has been with the Lakers since 2018, winning an NBA Championship in 2020.

