Watch England's Roses against New Zealand in the Vitality Nations Cup on YouTube

Watch England's Vitality Roses taking on New Zealand in the second match of the Vitality Nations Cup via our YouTube stream below.

The four-nation competition between England, New Zealand, South Africa and Jamaica is taking place over four match-days across England and all of the matches will be shown live on Sky Sports.

England's Vitality Roses are meeting the world champions New Zealand for the first time since last year's Netball World Cup.

The first centre pass between the Roses and the Silver Ferns will be at 5pm, with coverage on air and on our YouTube stream from 4.45pm.

At the start of new international cycles, all four sides will be looking to use this competition to make strides forwards and will be handing opportunities to some less experienced players during the course of it.

Sky Sports is your home of live netball. Watch every match of the Vitality Nations Cup on air and via our YouTube streams from January 19-26. The Vitality Netball Superleague also returns on February 22 with the Season Opener from Arena Birmingham.