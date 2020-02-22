Manchester Thunder and Wasps Netball are on court at the Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener.

This match is the final match of five back-to-back clashes as the 2020 season opens with a bang and all 10 franchises take to the court for the first time this season.

Earlier today, London Pulse edged Strathclyde Sirens 53-51 and Surrey Storm beat Celtic Dragons 44-43 and Saracens Mavericks dominated Severn Stars 70-49 and Team Bath Netball prevailed over Loughborough Lightning.

Di Dougherty is leading the coverage in Birmingham, with all matches being shown live on Sky Sports Arena. She is joined by the new Scotland head coach Tamsin Greenway, former England captain Pamela Cookey and Northern Ireland and Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach Dan Ryan.

Sky Sports is your home of netball. The Season Opener from Arena Birmingham will be live on Sky Sports Mix & Arena, plus streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, from 11am on Saturday.