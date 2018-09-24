Ella Clark and Hannah Joseph sign new Loughborough Lightning deals

Hannah Joseph was awarded player of the match on two occasions last season (Photo Credit: Still Sport)

England internationals Hannah Joseph and Ella Clark have extend their stay at Loughborough Lightning by signing new deals with the Superleague side.

This will be Joseph's seventh year in purple and the 24-year-old wing attack, who has three international caps to her name, has been a vital cog in Lightning reaching the Superleague Grand Final in their last two seasons.

"I'm really excited to be continuing my netball with Lighting next season," Joseph said. " I'm personally really excited to have Sara (Bayman) as a new coach. She's one of the best mid courters out there and I can't wait to learn from her.

"Along with Sara there are a few new faces in the squad and I can't wait to get out on court with them and really challenge for a top spot in this league."

Clark, meanwhile, enters her third season as part of the Lightning setup and the England international has been a key part of the squad over the last two seasons.

Ella Clark was a dual international in netball and basketball until April 2017 (Photo Credit: Still Sport)

Having made her Lightning debut in April 2017, Clark opted to swap basketball for netball on a full-time basis, having been a dual international until that point.

Having missed out on a place in the victorious England Roses Commonwealth Games squad due to her comeback from a serious knee injury, Clark will be keen to establish herself as the best goal attack in the country, with the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool now just a year away.

Of her ambitions over the next 12 months, Clark said: "I'm really looking forward to being back at Lightning.

"It's a great opportunity to work with great coaches like Sara and build on last year with the likes of Nat (Panagarry) and Hannah, but I'm also excited to see what new combos we can bring."

Head coach Sara Bayman is delighted to have both Clark and Joseph returning to the side, stating their involvement as pivotal to Lightning's recent success.

"Ella and Hannah have been an integral part of Loughborough's success in the past two seasons," she said.

"The understanding they have of each other's game makes them a potent attacking combination in this league.

"Ella brings a cool head and consistent accuracy in the circle and her international experience will prepare her well for leading the attacking line.

"The speed and power of Hannah ensures that we will have a fast, dynamic attacking style and her game continues to grow as she becomes a senior player for Lightning."

1:09 Fast5 Netball is back on Sky Sports in October Fast5 Netball is back on Sky Sports in October

Clark will soon be flying out to Australia to join Lightning captain Nat Panagarry and the England Roses ahead of the International Fast 5 World Series, in which England aim to defend their title win from 2017.