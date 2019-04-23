Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 organisers sign agreement with Rugby League World Cup 2021

Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 will take place in Liverpool on July 12-21

Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the organisers of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, a world's first for two sporting tournaments.

The unique agreement will see the tournaments cooperate and share knowledge on a regular basis and will cover areas from operational matters, to volunteer strategy, legacy initiatives and women's sport.

The broad aim is to learn from, and support each other, as the competitions take place over the next three years.

The Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 will take place from July 12-21, with every match shown live on Sky Sports, and has a vision to create "the best world cup in female sport".

Over the course of the 10 days in Liverpool, 16 teams will contest for the ultimate prize in netball. The Australian Diamonds are looking to achieve a third title in a row, while hosts England are coming into it off the back of their Commonwealth Games gold last year.

"I'm thrilled that these two prestigious sports events are coming together in partnership to share insight so we can help each other achieve our event vision," said Lindsay Impett, Event Director of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019.

"By working closely together, we'll be building on our learnings and sharing knowledge, hopefully taking our respective sports from strength to strength."

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will come to England in two years' time across 21 venues, including Liverpool, and for the first time, the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions will be staged in a single event which will culminate in a Finals weekend.

"Since we started work on our project back in 2015, we have proactively met with a number of events to improve our knowledge and learn as much as possible, something I passionately believe in," added Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

The Rugby League World Cup will be held in England in October and November 2021

"We are delighted to formalise a MOU and to be working alongside the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 team, who I am sure will deliver a world-class tournament this summer.

"We've already received some brilliant insight from their team, and we hope that some of our support can help them achieve their goals."

The first day of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 on July 12, sees hosts England in action against the Uganda She Cranes. The defending champions Australia will also take to court and face Northern Ireland as they start their campaign to retain their title.

