Sigi Burger discusses a summer in Queensland and missing out on World Cup selection

Sigi Burger played in the 2018 Commonwealth Games but was left out of South Africa's squad for July's Netball World Cup

After a standout Superleague season, Sigi Burger missed out on selection for July’s World Cup but she's taking that in her stride and tells Sky Sports how she's firmly behind the SPAR Proteas and looking towards a busy summer of netball on the other side of the globe.

The Surrey Storm shooter is a firm favourite with fans of the Vitality Netball Superleague and her interview after being named Player of the Match against Team Bath showed her infectious and warm personality to all.

Many will have already known about her energy but such a genuine display of happiness after a superb individual performance alerted the wider world to her.

Burger continued to have a prolific season for Mikki Austin's side and her omission from Norma Plummer's final 12 for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool startled many of those that had followed her closely.

After the initial heightened emotions of finding out about her omission Burger, who is back home in South Africa, shared her current reflections.

"Obviously it sucked [at the time of finding out] because I was like, 'Ohhhh'," said Burger to Sky Sports. "But now I am okay with it.

"It's not the best feeling but for me, I know that I tried my best this season. I couldn't have done more, I tried my best. My game has improved a lot I think, the coaches also said that, so from my side I tried."

So often after World Cup squad announcements we hear about the elation of players that have made the cut. We hear about those being selected for the first time or the stories of remarkable returns from injury in order to be fit.

We do not always hear about the flip side and we do not hear about what it is like to have a World Cup dream cut short.

Burger was a "force to be reckoned with" in Superleague according to her director of netball Mikki Austin

Burger, who had the highest goal average in Superleague at 94 per cent and was one of the highest volume shooters, has now processed the news and pragmatically looks to liken it a situation she would encounter if she was working in totally different arena.

"It's almost like a modelling agency and I just didn't have the 'look' or was the one that they wanted this time," Burger said.

"It's not like other times when you don't get selected and you think that I could have worked harder or I could have done this or that. I tried my best and it was obviously just not what they wanted or not good enough."

All of her thoughts on missing out and her words about her own performances are said without arrogance or any hint of an ego - Burger is matter of fact and down to earth.

After touching down back home, she went straight into a domestic match before joining up with those that have been selected for the World Cup and taking part in taxing fitness sessions.

"I'm really happy for each of the other girls that are there [in the 12-player squad]," said Burger.

"I was grateful for being able to go and train with them, even though it was fitness and it was tough. It's good as it kept me on the ball and gave me even more motivation to be top in that area and to stay focused."

Burger raises the energy of those around her and that coupled with her accuracy and ability on court, has led to an opportunity over the summer months. It's an opportunity that she's looking forward to - playing in the HART Sapphire Series in Queensland.

The Series' aim is to take the state's best netball talent and pitch them against each other in order to help fast-track players' development all the way through to international level.

Burger already knows what it's like to take to the international stage so will add invaluable experience and arrives in Queensland based on personal recommendations.

She said: "Our shooting coach for the Proteas Nicole Cusack, who actually played in the 1995 World Cup, she lives in the Queensland area and one of my friends from university also recommended me as she's playing out there on her gap year.

"I was in the national South African University Netball Team and we won the World Uni Champs in Miami in 2016. In the team from Australia most of the girls came from Queensland and most of them will be in my team on the Gold Coast. So it's great, I'll know about 80 per cent of the girls.

"I'm excited to play because otherwise I would have just been chilling in South Africa and it means that I won't be too rusty for next season when I come back into Superleague."

Despite the time difference, Burger will be glued to the Netball World Cup and a body clock that, in her words, will be "so messed up" should help that!

"In the past it was always going to be an Australia-New Zealand final with Australia taking it. But this year, I say don't forget about the African countries," the shooter said.

"I can honestly say that the top seven, and it used to only be the top four, but the top seven have become so competitive. It's going to be about who does it on the day…"

South Africa celebrate their Quad Series victory over England's Vitality Roses in January

South Africa shocked England's Vitality Roses at the recent Quad Series. Burger knows her own nation's strengths and abilities plus also implores fans to keep an eye out for the "unorthodox" style of the likes of Malawi and Uganda.

Burger said: "They play so differently and no one knows how to mark that. With 60 minutes where you struggle to figure that out and your game is over.

"Jamaica also have natural athletic ability and so much depth in their squad. They are a strong, strong force to be reckoned with."

Schalk Burger finished his international career with 86 caps and was a Rugby World Cup winner in 2007

Sigi's love for netball is deep-rooted and wholehearted but conversations about sport in the Burger family have often been centred on another topic, rugby union. Why? Well, her cousin Schalk is one of the most iconic No 8s in the history of the game.

It was always all about rugby, with the whole family's conversations whenever we got together and now it's netball," says Sigi with a smile.

"Schalk will always ask how it's going and about what's happening and will always say to people, 'My cousin plays for the Proteas'. So it's nice that it's moving away from always being rugby to netball too!!"

As will be the case in most of the countries that are taking part in Liverpool, the buzz around the sport will build considerably over the coming weeks.

The equivalent to BUCS Netball is already televised in South Africa and with them being the host nation for the 2023 edition of netball's pinnacle tournament, the trajectory is firmly upwards and perceptions are continuing to change.

"The netball that is now being played isn't necessarily the netball that our parents played," Burger said. "People think that it's so ladylike with china dolls playing it, you're not going to survive on court if you're like that!"

For Burger, now it's time to experience all that Queensland has to offer as she maintains her match sharpness and looks to keep on driving forwards, despite receiving such disappointing news just a few weeks ago.