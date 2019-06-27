Ama Agbeze and Sharni Layton join Sky Sports line-up for Vitality Netball World Cup

Ama Agbeze and Sharni Layton have been added to an exciting Sky Sports line-up for this summer's Vitality Netball World Cup

Sky Sports has completed its star-studded line-up for the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup with the addition of former England captain Ama Agbeze MBE and two-time World Cup winner Sharni Layton.

Agbeze and Layton will swap the defensive quarter for the studio to offer viewers their expert analysis, with all the action coming live from Liverpool beginning on July 12, with the first three days exclusively available on Sky Sports.

As well as Sky Sports' dedicated channel which will see Sky Sports Mix renamed Sky Sports Netball, fans will also be able to tune in to all 60 matches on the Sky Sports YouTube channel where every game will be streamed live and available to all, so that even those without a subscription will be able to follow the action and get behind the Roses.

Since making her international debut in 2001, Agbeze has won more than 100 caps for England, captaining the team to its greatest triumph - Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

After a season beset by injury problems Agbeze was left out of Neville's 12-player squad in May and earlier this month was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her services to netball.

Former Australian international Layton has twice tasted World Cup victory, in Singapore in 2011 and in Australia in 2015, while also picking up a Commonwealth Gold in Glasgow in 2014.

“I’m as passionate off the court as I am on, so expect fierce, honest opinions and no holding back. I can’t wait to work with the best in the business and keep raising the profile of the sport I love. Of course, I’ll be rooting for Australia, but the talent across all teams this year is phenomenal. It’s going to make for a thrilling World Cup.” Sharni Layton

With incredible international pedigree, both women will prove invaluable additions to a Sky Sports team that already boasts ex-England captain Tamsin Greenway, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pamela Cookey, ex-England international Camilla Buchanan, Northern Ireland head coach Dan Ryan and Surrey Storm director of netball Mikki Austin,

"I'm always looking for new challenges and working with Sky Sports this summer is certainly one of them," said Agbeze.

"I know the England team inside and out, so I hope to bring a fresh and unique perspective to viewers and offer insight into how the team might be thinking and feeling.

"The girls are serious title contenders and I'll be very proud to cheer them on from the side-lines."

Broadcasters Di Dougherty, Gail Davis and Hannah Wilkes also front the team, with expert commentary coming from Caroline Barker, Katharine Merry, Jenny Woods and Rupert Cox.

"The Vitality Netball World Cup is a stand out moment in an incredible summer of women's sport, and we're excited to have such an incredible team in place to bring fans every twist and turn of the competition," said Georgina Faulkner, Sky Sports Head of Multisport.

"With the addition of both Ama and Sharni, we're confident the rivalry will be just as fierce in the studio as out on the court. We can't wait to get started."

How to watch the Netball World Cup with Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the only place to watch all 10 days of this summer's action in Liverpool and your home for the tournament will be Sky Sports Netball, a first-of-its-kind channel dedicated solely to coverage of women's sport.

Sky Sports Netball will available to all Sky TV customers, while a selection of World Cup games will also be available on Sky One as well as on selected Virgin Media packages, providing a significant reach for a selection of the live sport available on Sky Sports at no extra cost.

More than 250 hours of coverage from the tournament will be available across Sky Sports platforms to make sure you don't miss a moment of the action as Tracey Neville's Roses aim to follow last April's Commonwealth Games gold medal with success in the sport's premier event.

As well as our dedicated Sky Sports Netball channel, Sky subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go and also the action will be available On Demand while every session will also be available to watch our YouTube streams via the Sky Sports website and App.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Watch every match of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts on Friday, July 12 plus keep up to date with all of the latest competition news, results and enjoy in-depth features at SkySports.com/netball