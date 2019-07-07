England can be home World Cup champions, says Tamsin Greenway

England will be hoping to claim gold at the Netball World Cup

Former England netball international Tamsin Greenway has backed Tracey Neville's team to prevail as World Cup champions on home soil in July.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists begin their quest for World Cup glory in Liverpool on Friday as the competition returns to England for the first time since 1995.

And Greenway believes England can get to the final and even become Netball World Cup champions for the first time.

"If England play to the potential they can, there is no reason they can't come out as home World Cup champions," Greenway said. "[England] are a team of world class players. Serena Guthrie is the best mid-courter in the world and the perfect player to lead this team into this competition.

England's Serena Guthrie will captain the team at the tournament

"The Commonwealth Games was just a cherry on top. They've been pushing and knocking on the door of Australia and New Zealand for so long, they finally got over that hurdle. It was a one goal win in the last gasp second - I'm hoping it won't be that tight at the World Cup but we're expecting big things from this team."

Tracey Neville will step down as head coach of England at the end of the World Cup after four years in charge and Greenway feels the home advantage could help them claim silverware in her final game.

She said: "They will be heading into this World Cup having the home advantage, wanting to get a victory for [Tracey] Neville and that group as well because they are a world class team.

"It would be the perfect send off for her."

Tracey Neville will stand down as head coach of England after the competition

Neville's twin brother Phil managed England Women's football team to the semi-final of the World Cup this summer which received an incredible reception from the whole country and Greenway thinks this excitement will continue for the netball showpiece.

She added: "I think the buzz in this country has been absolutely insane. We were all behind the Lionesses', the cricket has started and we've now got the netball coming up.

"I think we are expecting to see that momentum carry on because everybody has been buzzing about how well these female sports have been doing and netball is going to be a real showcase again because hopefully we will go one better than the football and get to the final."

England begin their campaign on July 12 with a fixture against Uganda, live on Sky Sports Netball, with all games being held in Liverpool in a 10-day period.

Greenway said: "The competition is pretty much sold out - all the England games are sold out. It will be so noisy. We love playing in the M&S Arena in Liverpool because it's such a tight, atmospheric place to play in.

"To have that home backing and to know their friends and families are going to be there as well watching England have a real shot at winning a gold medal has got to get them over the line."

