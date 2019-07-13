Layla Guscoth to miss the rest of the Vitality Netball World Cup

Layla Guscoth will miss the rest of the Netball World Cup after rupturing her Achilles against Scotland

England’s Netball World Cup campaign has been hit by the news that defender Layla Guscoth has suffered a ruptured Achilles and will miss the rest of the tournament.

The Adelaide Thunderbirds star, who has started both of England's games so far in Liverpool, suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 70-34 victory over Scotland.

She limped off the court and immediately pointed to her lower calf and Tracey Neville was quick to confirm to the media that the 27-year had gone straight to have the injury assessed.

And on Saturday night it was confirmed by England Netball that Guscoth's tournament was over before the end of the first preliminary stage

"Layla is an amazing addition to our team and we are so disappointed that she won't be joining us on court for the rest of this tournament," said Tracey Neville in a statement release by England Netball.

"It is devastating that her journey in this World Cup is over but myself and all of the Roses are by her side supporting her through this time. We will do everything we can to ensure she is back playing again soon."

The Roses made no further comment on whether a replacement would be called into the squad, but as it stands the defensive end is one of England's most established areas with Geva Mentor and Eboni Usoro-Brown the defensive pair that won Commonwealth gold.

Wasps defender Fran Williams has also fitted seemlessly into the defensive third and was Guscoth's replacement on Saturday and in Friday's win over Uganda as Neville has utilised her full squad so far.

England complete their first Preliminary stage action against Samoa on Sunday and are already assured of a place in the next phase of the competition but Guscoth's injury will be a blow to what has been a perfect start to their World Cup campaign.

