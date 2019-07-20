Australia beat South Africa to reach Vitality Netball World Cup final

5:51 Watch the highlights of Australia's hard-fought semi-final victory over South Africa Watch the highlights of Australia's hard-fought semi-final victory over South Africa

A much changed Australia made it through to their eighth World Cup final, but survived a huge scare against a South Africa team playing in their first semi-final since 1995 to eventually win 55-53.

Coach Lisa Alexander insisted that the Proteas had not been underestimated, maintaining her changes that included captain Caitlin Basset not playing and influential duo of Kelsey Browne and Courtney Bruce being dropped to the bench, had reflected South Africa's strengths.

With little to separate the two teams early on, Alexander looked vindicated but only after a couple of late turnovers in the first quarter saw the Aussie Diamonds pull four clear and then extend their advantage to eight at 31-23 by half time.

But chasing a historic place in the final, South Africa stormed through the third quarter to half the deficit and then twice drew to within a single goal of drawing level in a dramatic final 15 minutes.

However the Aussies hung on to remain on course for yet another World Cup crown.

More to follow...

Coverage of the Netball World Cup final will be live on Sky Sports Netball from 2pm on Sunday while Sky One and Sky Sports YouTube channel will also broadcast the game.