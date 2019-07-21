Tamsin Greenway previews Netball World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in Liverpool for the right to be 2019 world champions

Tamsin Greenway picks out the key match-ups and where the game will be won and lost as Australia and New Zealand battle for the Netball World Cup gold medal.

After the group game, we are expecting more, much more of the same. You want a goal-for-goal clash.

It's been the game that everyone's expected over the years, it is the ultimate duel.

Maybe over the last two seasons it's not lived up to its expectations but the Kiwis are back. They came into this tournament with an underdog tag, they are certainly not now.

There will be nothing left out on that court and every single decision, shot, pass, intercept will matter.

Australia

I was pretty vocal about their semi-final starting seven but to me, that was a statement. I found Lisa Alexander's interview after was interesting because she said that was her strongest seven and I could argue it for some people - Gretel Tippett and Paige Hadley have had great seasons, but I cannot get my head around the Courtney Bruce decision.

She's been one of the best defenders in this tournament and the way that the ball went over Sarah Klau's head from the majority of that game to Lenize Potgieter, it was a bit weird.

I think that we'll see much more of a lean towards her line-up for the Kiwi game than we will for what we saw against South Africa.

New Zealand

Noeline Taurua has brought back key players like Laura Langman and Casey Kopua but it's not only that, she has brought on people as well. The way that Ameliaranne Ekenasio performed in that semi-final, the way that she's brought on some of the youngsters like Karin Burger, when we watched her in that Quad Series back in January she got sent off in her debut. She was warned, cautioned and sent off the court for two minutes and yet look at the difference in her now.

Taurua has got something that is very special that you can't teach people. I said I was scared for her before the tournament because tactically the woman is a genius.

Key Match-Ups

Ameliaranne Ekenasio vs Jo Weston. In the first half of their pool clash, Ekenasio had to go to the bench, she wasn't stepping up to that challenge, Weston was all over her but she re-entered the game and I think that her performance against England showed why Noeline Taurua has had so much faith in her. That match-up is going to be massive.

Casey Kopua vs Wood/Tippett. I've been so heavy on the defence pressure whoever Kopua has faced and whether it's Steph Wood or Gretel Tippett it's going to be massive. Kopua played a full game against England and she is one of the older players - how she recovers for the final is going to be huge.

Australian attack end. You saw how lethal New Zealand's zone could be against England and I think that Australia only struggle with it for certain periods and they did struggle with it [in the group match].

It shut them down at times, so have they learnt their lessons? Will Browne and Watson carve it up completely or will they still fall into the same traps? Even though Noeline Taurua has all of the tactical elements and can change players, I don't think they'll necessarily change their style, you're not suddenly going to see a man-on.

It's whether Australia can do that [cut through it] and I just think that the way the Silver Ferns defence are playing at the moment, it's always going to get you ball at some point during a quarter.

The Road to the World Cup Final Australia New Zealand W 88-24 v N Ireland Prelim. Stage One W 64-45 v Malawi W 73-37 v Zimbabwe W 78-25 v Barbados W 99-24 v Sri Lanka W 89-21 v Singapore W 91-22 v Barbados Prelim. Stage Two W 79-36 v Zimbabwe W 74-25 v Malawi W 77-28 v N Ireland W 50-49 v New Zealand L 49-50 v Australia Semi-Final W 55-53 v South Africa W 47-45 v England

What the Coaches say.....

Lisa Alexander, Australia

Noeline Tuaurua, New Zealand

Tamsin's Verdict

I actually think that the Silver Ferns are going to take it, which might be a very unpopular view.

Australia and New Zealand have shared all 14 previous World Cup but only one will left the trophy on Sunday

In the final, it's going to be close and it's going to come down to a little bit of magic, when it's this tight it usually does.

If you're going to get anybody to give some magic it will be Noeline Taurua after what she has done. She has been exceptional. Not only has she come in and changed their culture and changed their style, she's also had so much pressure on her shoulders.

I will back that but you never write off the Aussies though.

