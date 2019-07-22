Melissa Bessell named as head coach of Vitality Netball Superleague franchise Severn Stars

Melissa Bessell will start her new role in September. (Photo credit: Northumbria University)

Melissa Bessell has been announced as the new head coach of the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise Severn Stars.

Since the franchise's inception, Sam Bird has been in charge but it was announced in early June she would taking over at London Pulse.

Bessell (nee Hyndman) moves the other way having been an assistant coach at Pulse last season and previously led both Wales and Celtic Dragons.

"I am hyper-excited to be taking on this role. Stars have done a fantastic job in the Vitality Superleague since their inception and I am thrilled to be working with them," said the New Zealander.

"I've been out of the league in a head coaching role for a few years now and the time was right. Working with a young, exciting franchise, while having the support of the University of Worcester and the University of Gloucestershire, was a no-brainer."

Bessell, whose coaching career spans more than 30 years, has said that Stars fans can expect a side that would be "dynamic, disciplined and fit, with a smile".

"My ambition for the coming season is to build a new culture, play some dynamic netball while putting out some top class performances," added the new head coach.

The head coach's first competition in charge will be the British Fast5 All-Stars Championships

"They are a very talented, exciting group of athletes and I cannot wait to work with them, especially with the blend of some new faces to the franchise for this season."

Severn Stars finished the last Vitality Netball Superleague season in sixth position and secured a place in the the British Fast5 All-Stars Championships competition in October.

Stars' international trio of Maryka Holtzhausen, Jodi-Ann Ward and Phumza Maweni all shone on the World Cup stage in Liverpool and with Bessell in charge, the team will look to drive on and push for higher domestic honours next season.

Netball is back on your screens in October with the Fast5 All Stars Championship. We will cover all the off-season as the Vitality Netball Superleague teams begin to shape their squads for the 2020 season which you can follow on Sky Sports.