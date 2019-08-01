Eboni Usoro-Brown recommits to Team Bath for 2020 Vitality Superleague season

Eboni Usoro-Brown made her Blue & Gold debut back in the 2006-07 season

Eboni Usoro-Brown has become the first player to recommit to Team Bath Netball for the 2020 Vitality Superleague season.

The formal Signing Window opened on August, 1 and will remain open until January, 8 as franchises comprise their squads for the forthcoming season.

The new Superleague term, which will be live on Sky Sports, will commence in February 2020 and Team Bath Netball are the first to announce any form of player news within the Signing Window.

Usoro-Brown made her Team Bath Netball debut in the 2006-07 season and has won four Superleague titles with franchise alongside representing England and becoming a fully qualified lawyer.

The franchise missed out on the Grand Final last season and instead beat Loughborough Lightning to take third position at the Copper Box Arena.

In the 2020 season, Anna Stembridge will be leading their charge solo as Jess Thirlby moves into the Roses' set-up and Stembridge is delighted that Usoro-Brown has recommitted to them.

"In essence, Eboni has led the way for others to see that excellence can be achieved both on and off the court, and it is a word that epitomises her," said the head coach.

"She demands it from not only herself but from those around her."

"Eboni inspires you to be the best version of yourself and that is something special. For that I am truly grateful to have her as part of the 2020 team." Anna Stembridge - Team Bath Netball Superleague Head Coach

"It is with great pride that I wear the Blue & Gold of Team Bath Netball and I can't wait to do so again for a tenth Superleague campaign in 2020," said Usoro-Brown upon confirmation that she will be staying with the franchise.

After securing bronze at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, the dynamic defender also spoke about her desire for the sport to thrive and take further steps on in England.

"I just hope that it [netball] continues to go in the direction that it has done. The record numbers of crowds that we had over the 10 days, the coverage from Sky was absolutely phenomenal.

"So we just hope that people turn up, tune in, come to the Superleague games and hopefully attract more commercial investment from a variety of sponsors."

“The Netball World Cup showed just how big the sport is becoming in the UK and I am sure that the 2020 Vitality Superleague season will be more exciting and competitive than ever." Eboni Usoro-Brown - Team Bath Netball & Vitality Roses

"I am looking forward to getting out on court in front of our loyal Team Bath fans, whose support has been outstanding," added Usoro-Brown.

"Hopefully we'll see some new spectators who have caught the netball bug as well."

