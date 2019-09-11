Imogen Allison signs new Team Bath deal for 2020 Superleague season

Imogen Allison has become the fourth player to sign up to Team Bath for the 2020 Vitality Superleague season

Recent England call-up Imogen Allison has become the fourth player to sign up to Team Bath for the 2020 Vitality Superleague season.

Allison's form last season earned her a nomination for the 2019 Superleague Young Player of the Year Award and a place in new England head coach Jess Thirlby's first Roses squad, alongside Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and Summer Artman, for a behind-closed-doors tournament in Australia and New Zealand later this month.

She also demonstrated her leadership skills by taking on the captaincy while Eboni Usoro-Brown and Serena Guthrie were on international duty last season.

Allison will continue to combine club and international netball with a Sports & Exercise Science degree at the University of Bath, but she is looking forward to the challenge.

Allison will continue to combine playing for Team Bath with her studies

"I felt like I really grew into my role in the team last season and being named as captain was a great experience," said the 21-year-old Allison. "I enjoy the leadership role and hopefully I'll have more opportunities like that going forward.

"It's really exciting to be back in the England set-up too. It feels like a great time to be with the Roses, especially for athletes of my age as we look to build on the success of the past few years."

Team Bath Netball Superleague head coach Anna Stembridge said: "I am absolutely delighted that Imo will be returning to the Blue & Gold this year. She was brilliant for us last season and took her game to a whole new level, not just technically and tactically but the way in which she controlled the line and led from the front.

"I believe she is one of the Superleague's brightest stars and one of our club's future leaders. I am very excited about building upon Imo's performances and leadership from last year."

Live netball is back on your screens in October with the Fast5 All Stars Championship.