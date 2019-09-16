Caroline O'Hanlon returning to Superleague champions Manchester Thunder

Caroline O'Hanlon is returning to Manchester Thunder

Northern Ireland captain Caroline O'Hanlon is returning to the Vitality Netball Superleague champions Manchester Thunder for a third season.

The 35-year-old centre is Thunder's latest signing for the 2020 campaign, taking the number of names announced to seven.

O'Hanlon captained the Northern Ireland side who finished 10th at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in July as well as taking her Gaelic Football team, Armagh, to the quarter-finals of the All Ireland Championships.

I can't wait to get back on court and defend our title Caroline O'Hanlon

Speaking about committing to Thunder for 2020, O'Hanlon said: "I'm delighted to sign on with my third season at Thunder after such a great year last year.

"We have the best fans in the league and it's an absolute privilege every time I get to represent this franchise. I can't wait to get back on court and defend our title."

Head coach Karen Greig is over the moon to have her "lynchpin" O'Hanlon back for another season.

"Caroline is a key signing for us and I'm delighted to have her back with us for another year. The last two seasons she has really become a lynchpin for us - the speed and control she gives us in attack can be unstoppable. I can't wait to work with her again and see her partnership with Ash Neal develop."

