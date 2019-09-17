England Roses to face Jamaica, New Zealand and South Africa in a new international competition in 2020

England Roses will face Jamaica, New Zealand and South Africa in a new international competition on home soil in 2020.

The Vitality Netball Nations Cup will see the Roses battle against the Jamaica Sunshine Girls, the New Zealand Silver Ferns and the South Africa SPAR Proteas across four days of action in three cities.

The tournament kicks off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on January 19, which will be the first time since 2011 that an international netball competition has come to the city. The competition will start with England playing newly-crowned world champions New Zealand and Jamaica facing South Africa.

The action will then move to Arena Birmingham for another double header on January 22 and will conclude at the Copper Box Arena in London for the final two days of the competition on January 25 and 26.

There's so much to look forward to and we're really excited to see all the Roses fans back out in force. Jess Thirlby

Vitality Roses head coach, Jess Thirlby, is looking forward to the competition which sees England play in front of a home crowd for the first time since the Netball World Cup.

"This is going to be an extremely exciting event; competition is higher than ever and teams are out to prove themselves following the incredible exposure of the World Cup," said Thirlby.

"Not only will we be gaining a valuable opportunity to face some of the world's best teams, we will also be competing in a completely brand new international competition.

"It is also the first time that the Roses will compete on home soil since the Vitality Netball World Cup and the first time we will be taking netball to three different cities in one series. There's so much to look forward to and we're really excited to see all the Roses fans back out in force."

Vitality Netball Nations Cup fixtures Date Fixtures Location Sunday 19 January 2020 England vs New Zealand Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Jamaica vs South Africa Wednesday 22 January 2020 England vs South Africa Arena Birmingham Jamaica vs New Zealand Saturday 25 January 2020 England vs Jamaica Copper Box Arena, London New Zealand vs South Africa Sunday 26 January 2020 1st vs 2nd place match Copper Box Arena, London 3rd vs 4th place match

