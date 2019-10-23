Gail Parata set to leave Netball Scotland after six years

Gail Parata led the Scottish national side to their highest-ever world ranking of seventh earlier this year

Gail Parata is set to leave her roles with Netball Scotland, as the national side's head coach and the sport's Head of Performance.

During her six years at Netball Scotland, the New Zealander has taken the Scottish national side to two World Cups and two Commonwealth Games.

This news follows the announcement that Strathclyde Sirens, the franchise that Parata helped to launch during her tenure, will be led by Lesley MacDonald as head coach next season and not by the 51-year-old.

"It has been my honour and a privilege to be the National Coach of the Scottish Thistles," said Parata.

"My family and I have loved our time in Scotland and are sad to be leaving but it is the right time for me to move on to look for a new challenge, and the timing is right for Netball Scotland to bring in a new National Coach.

As a small country we have often punched above our weight and as a result we have earned the respect of our peers and the reputation of fighting until the end - this we have called 'The Scots Way'. Gail Parata about the Scottish Thistles

"What we have achieved together has been a game changer for netball in Scotland and I have no hesitation in saying that the new National Coach will inherit a great bunch of hardworking and passionate athletes."

The Thistles' recent Netball World Cup campaign saw a young squad finish in 11th and they completed their campaign on a high note by beating Barbados 53-42 in order to secure their final placing.

Netball Scotland CEO Claire Nelson said: "I would like to thank Gail on behalf of the whole Netball Scotland Family for the incredible game changing impact that she has had on our sport here in Scotland.

"She saw the potential in us as a nation, an organisation and a team from day one and has worked tirelessly ever since to empower and enable our national athletes and coaches to realise their full capabilities on the court.

"She has instilled the self-belief in this small but mighty nation of netballers that we are capable of being a powerful force on the world stage, and leaves behind her a tremendous legacy of which I know she will feel really proud."