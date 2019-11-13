South Africa name provisional squad for England Roses series

Bongiwe Msomi is named as part of the 15-strong squad that's preparing for the series

South Africa head coach Dorette Badenhorst has selected a provisional squad of 15 players for their three-match Test series against England's Vitality Roses at the end of the month.

The SPAR Proteas are hosting England in Cape Town with the trio of encounters being shown live on Sky Sports and they will be the first meetings between the two nations since they duelled for a bronze medal at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Head coach Badenhorst, alongside her assistant Dumisani Chauke, used last month's Africa Netball Cup as a trial to assess players and was delighted as the squad secured the title with a clean-sweep of victories.

The new head coach took the opportunity to hand out first caps to Lefébre Rademan and Monique Reyneke during the competition and both are included in this 15-player squad.

Izette Griesel also gained her 50th cap and Bongi Msomi continued to lead from the front as the SPAR Proteas made their first steps forwards without former head coach Norma Plummer being at the helm.

England's new head coach Jess Thirlby has already announced her squad for this forthcoming three-Test series and Thirlby's 14-player group includes two training partners.

The unit contains a mixture of experienced players like Stacey Francis and Jade Clarke alongside individuals that will be making their debuts in South Africa or that will be eager to add to a limited number of caps.

Both sides will be keen to renew their rivalry that has become an intense one over recent years

The SPAR Proteas head coach Badenhorst is looking forward to the challenge that a new-look England side will bring to Cape Town and also outlined her plans when it comes to whittling down her squad.

"We will select the final 12 players to play against England after a few days of training and camp," Badenhorst said.

"We are looking forward to an interesting Test Series with a lot of new players in the England team as well as experienced players like Stacey Francis who will be back on court for England."

Three-Test Series - Fixtures November 29 South Africa vs England Live on Sky Sports from 4.30pm November 30 South Africa vs England Live on Sky Sports from 12.30pm December 1 South Africa vs England Live on Sky Sports from 10:30am

Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa's president, believes that the group of South African players selected for this forthcoming series represents a strong one and one that can continue to deliver upon the momentum that they created during the last international four-year cycle.

"We have 15 players selected as opposed to 12, this is an indication of how the game is growing and this gives us good headaches," she said.

"We are seeing growth in the sport and this is what we have always aimed for as a federation. The assembled team is very strong, and we have full confidence that they will deliver the results."

The first Test will be played on November 29 and will be live on Sky Sports from 4.30pm with the first Centre Pass taking place at 5pm. The following two Tests will follow on consecutive days after and will also be shown live.

South Africa squad: Ine-Marí Venter, Lenize Potgieter, Renske Stoltz, Lefébre Rademan, Sigi Burger, Bongi Msomi, Izette Griesel, Romé Dreyer, Khanyisa Chawane, Kgomotso Itlhabanyeng, Phumza Maweni, Shadine van der Merwe, Zanele Vimbela, Monique Reyneke and Precious Mthembu.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and live action returns with this three-Test tour to South Africa. The first Test from the Velodrome in Cape Town will be shown on November 29 at 5.00pm.