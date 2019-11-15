Amy Carter completes Manchester Thunder's Vitality Netball Superleague squad for 2020

Amy Carter completes Manchester Thunder's core squad for the 2020 season

Amy Carter has been named as the final member of Manchester Thunder's core squad for the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The 21-year old mid-courter, who is part of the England Futures programme, returns to the Black and Yellows for a third season.

The defending league champions have retained the majority of their title-winning squad for the 2020 season and will once again be led by Emma Dovey, who has been their captain for the past three seasons.

Rebekah Airey will join her captain in the defensive end alongside one of their new signings, Malawi international Lauren Ngwira.

Ngwira arrives from London Pulse as does the versatile Ashleigh Neal who has the ability to cover across three different positions at WA, C and GA.

After back-to-back third place finishes in 2017 and 2018, Thunder took the title at the Copper Box Arena in May

Thunder's director of netball Karen Greig is delighted to have confirmed the 10 members of her core squad and is anticipating another excellent season from them.

"The calibre of player and the potential this squad has is exciting - we have a number who can offer multiple positions giving us a range of combinations that we can put out on court," the director of netball said.

"This stands us in good stead to compete with the best once again. We will be announcing our training partners over the coming weeks and this will be a talented group of young players that will be ready to slot into the match day ten at any time."

Thunder's Superleague season will start alongside all of their rivals at the Arena Birmingham, live on Sky Sports, on February 22, 2020 and their first match will a repeat of the Grand Final against Wasps.

Before that mid-court player Laura Malcolm and shooter Eleanor Cardwell have been selected for the Vitality Roses' three-Test series in South Africa at the end of the month which is also live on Sky Sports.

Manchester Thunder's Squad: Rebekah Airey, Eleanor Cardwell, Amy Carter, Emma Dovey, Laura Malcolm, Joyce Mvula, Ashleigh Neal, Lauren Ngwira, Caroline O'Hanlon and Kathryn Turner.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and live action returns with the Vitality Roses' three-Test tour to South Africa. The first Test from the Velodrome in Cape Town will be shown live on November 29 at 5.00pm.