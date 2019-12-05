Karen Greig to step down from England Roses U21 head coach role

Karen Greig will focus on her role as head coach of Manchester Thunder

Karen Greig has decided to step down from her role as head coach of England U21s in April 2020 due to a conflict of schedules with Manchester Thunder.

Greig, who was appointed into the Roses role in May, successfully led England's U21 side to success at Netball Europe this summer.

However, due to her commitments as head coach of the reigning Vitality Netball Superleague champions Manchester Thunder and the Superleague's clash with the International Netball Federation calendar, Greig has made the decision to focus her efforts into just one area.

Gutted to have to step down...but with U21 world youth cup clashing with a crucial part of the VNSL season it is impossible for me to do. I’ve loved my time and will continue to do my best for the great group of athletes that they are! The future is definitely bright 🌹🌹 https://t.co/86assbmPKW — Karen Greig (@kjgreigy) December 5, 2019

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as U21 head coach and am looking forward to supporting this team over the next few months before stepping down," Greig said.

"It was not an easy decision but being unavailable for some major competitions and spreading myself so thinly would do these athletes a disservice, so I will be handing over the England reigns so that someone else can lead them to success at the Netball Youth World Cup in June 2021.

"I will always continue to support this team from the sidelines but conflicts between the U21 and VNSL calendar made continuing as head coach very difficult."

🏆 U21 @NetballEurope champions 🏆



What a brilliant achievement for this young 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 side 👏



A massive thank you to all four teams and everyone behind the scenes for putting on a fantastic competition 😊 pic.twitter.com/BNKVbEnywR — England Netball 🌹 (@EnglandNetball) October 6, 2019

Vladan Dragosavac, England Netball's performance pathway manager, shared more about the decision-making process, and the governing body will open applications for the U21 head coach role later this month.

"We spent a long time working with Karen to try and come up with a solution to these challenges but unfortunately there is no room for adjustments at this time," Dragosavac said.

"Karen has made such a big impact during her time here to date and we are very sad to see her go, but understand that she has athletes and a whole team to support in the VNSL as well.

"We will work with Karen to ensure this role is left in safe hands going forward and would like to thank her for her dedication and commitment to the team so far. We will be very sad to see her leave the England set up."

