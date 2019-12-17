Silver Ferns' Laura Langman and Katrina Rore to miss Vitality Netball Nations Cup

Laura Langman, the Silver Ferns' prolific captain, has been left out of the squad for the Vitality Netball Nations Cup

Noeline Taurua has made three changes to her Silver Ferns squad for the Vitality Netball Nations Cup as Maria Folau, Laura Langman and Katrina Rore will be missing from the New Zealand line-up in January.

After excelling in Liverpool this summer, the new world champions will be starting a new chapter and one that must be written without one of their most iconic shooters.

Folau has decided to retire from all netball and finishes a stellar career with 150 Test caps and a wealth of silverware including a Netball World Cup gold from Liverpool and two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

One of the best to play the game. Really pleased I got to play with (and against you). You will be missed ❤ https://t.co/GoIfrTKuKV — Layla Guscoth (@LaylaGuscoth) December 17, 2019

Two other stalwarts, Langman and Rore, have been omitted from Taurua's squad for the four-team Test series, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Both players were instrumental in the Silver Ferns' World Cup campaign; they also competed in the Suncorp Super Netball and the Constellation Cup contests in October.

When it comes to travelling to England without them, Taurua is keen to manage both of their workloads and has the longevity of the two players' careers at the forefront of her mind.

Shooter Maia Wilson and mid-courters Whitney Souness and Kimiora Poi have been recalled to the squad ahead of their opening game against England on January 19.

Vitality Nations Cup 2020 - All live on Sky Sports January 19 England vs New Zealand Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Jamaica vs South Africa January 22 England vs South Africa Arena Birmingham Jamaica vs New Zealand January 25 England vs Jamaica Copper Box Arena, London New Zealand vs South Africa January 26 1st vs 2nd place match Copper Box Arena, London 3rd vs 4th place match

"We are losing a lot of experience without Laura, Katrina and Maria, but it is a great chance to see what this next wave of Silver Ferns can bring to our game in the spotlight of International Test Netball," Taurua said.



"We have some different faces in the side for this campaign but it is important that we set the bar high and keep building towards those targets."

Gail Parata will be returning to the UK in a new capacity

Meanwhile, there are also changes within Taurua's coaching line-up as her assistant coach, team manager, S&C lead and team doctor are all unavailable and will not travel to England.

This paves the way for the former coach of the Scottish Thistles, Gail Parata, to perform the role of assistant coach in January.

New Zealand's Squad for Vitality Nations Cup Bailey Mes Ameliaranne Ekenasio Te Paea Selby-Rickit Maia Wilson Gina Crampton Shannon Saunders Kimiora Poi Whitney Souness Karin Burger Phoenix Karaka Michaela Sokolich-Beatson Jane Watson Samantha Sinclair (Reserve)

Parata has just returned home after six years in Scotland and is thrilled with the opportunity.

"I was delighted to be asked by Noeline to be her assistant for the series," Parata said.

"What I aim to bring is my experience from coaching in the international scene and my experience of working in the UK Netball system for the past six years."

