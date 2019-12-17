Karla Pretorius returns to South Africa's squad for Vitality Nations Cup

Karla Pretorius returns into South Africa's squad for the forthcoming competition

Karla Pretorius returns to South Africa's squad for the Vitality Nations Cup in January as Dorette Badenhorst names a 12-player line-up for the competition.

The SPAR Proteas are returning to England, the scene of their highly-productive Netball World Cup campaign, with their prolific defender back within their ranks.

Pretorius was rested for their recent three-Test series against England in Cape Town and returns to help lead their charge.

Once again Bongi Msomi will lead take the role of captain and after stunning in Cape Town, Shadine van der Merwe's presence will cause all teams to sit up and take notice.

South Africa's opening match of the competition will see them renew an exceptional rivalry against Jamaica on January 19.

The meeting between the two sides during July's Netball World Cup was exceptional and on that day, the SPAR Proteas recorded a thrilling 55-52 victory.

After facing Jamaica, another meeting with England will follow before their final group match will be against the reigning world champions, New Zealand,

South Africa's Vitality Nations Cup Squad Ine-Marí Venter Lenize Potgieter Lefébre Rademan Sigi Burger Bongi Msomi Izette Griesel Romé Dreyer Khanyisa Chawane Phumza Maweni Shadine van der Merwe Zanele Vimbela Karla Pretorius

"I am looking forward to an exciting competition between top countries in the world. There are no easy games here just challenges," said head coach Badenhorst.

"There is a good vibe in the team and with Karla Pretorius back and Bongi as captain everyone can be excited."

