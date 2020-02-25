Sara Bayman shares first-season lessons as Loughborough Lightning return home

Lightning will look to erase the memories of a tough Season Opener on Saturday

After a tough Season Opener, Loughborough Lightning's Sara Bayman will be looking for an instant response from her players and will be leaning on the lessons gained from her first season.

Lightning's difficult day in Birmingham started with their first centre pass being turned over and then after just seven minutes, captain Natalie Panagarry sustained a foot injury and had to leave court.

Her departure caused an instant re-shuffle which included a switch for new recruit Sam May and an early introduction for the team's young bench.

It proved too much for a Team Bath side who pulled away in the second half to win 72-58, and left Lightning with a sense of deja-vu having suffered a heavy defeat on day one last year.

For head coach Bayman, who is awaiting the results of a scan on Panagarry's foot, her side's opening performance didn't hit the notes required and that wasn't just due to the disruption to their line-up.

"I'm pretty disappointed to be honest I just think there were so many things that were within our control which we didn't do," Bayman told Sky Sports in Birmingham.

"Everything when it came to our basics was pretty poor - ball placement, passing, running onto the ball, chasing down loose balls - there were just so many things that we could have done.

"Those things aren't out of our control at all. I think that's what I'm annoyed about more than anything."

Vitality Netball Superleague - Round Two Fixtures February 28 Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder 6pm Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens 6pm Celtic Dragons vs Team Bath 6.30pm March 2 Surrey Storm vs London Pulse 7pm - Live on Sky Sports & YouTube Wasps Netball vs Saracens Mavericks 7.30pm

Lightning's first opportunity to put that right will be in front of a home crowd when they host Strathclyde Sirens on Saturday evening at the Sir David Wallace Arena.

The players will need to take responsibility for their own work on court and off it Bayman will be looking to use the lessons that she gained from her first season in charge last year.

"I learnt a huge amount about myself and about the dynamics of a team behind the scenes," Bayman said.

"As a player you think that understand the game and understand how teams work and then as a coach it just looks completely different.

"A lot of what I learnt was around just how important the man-management side of it is and how important it is that the players feel comfortable and happy."

When players talk about great coaches and managers they don’t sit down and say that they’ve just enjoyed the most incredible technical session. They talk about the fact that someone makes everyone feel part of the environment and that they’ve created an incredible culture. Sara Bayman

"Moving into the job what I was most nervous about was the coaching. I was wondering if I was going to be able to impact players and make a difference to some top players?

"In fact, that was probably the least of my worries during the season. It was more about how do I keep everyone on court? How do I keep everyone happy? How do I keep the team motivated? It was a huge learning curve."

Facing three of last season's top five - Team Bath, Manchester Thunder and Saracens Mavericks - in the opening rounds isn't for the faint-hearted, however Bayman also has the experience of their 2019 campaign to lean on.

Despite that opening day 30-goal reverse, and three defeats in their first five games, Lightning bounced back to reach the top four before falling short in the semi-final - the latest near-miss for a franchise who had also lost the Grand Final in 2018 and 2017.

"We started quite slowly at the beginning of last season [with a 72-42 loss to Wasps] and the fear was that if we didn't improve, we were not going to do very well," she added.

"But, to see the level of progression that we made through the season was huge."

Lightning must move forwards and start afresh back on a home court

For Bayman and her players, a home court is the ideal place to start progressing along the same upward trajectory and the former international's focus on shaping their environment should hold them in good stead.

The first stop will be to manage the disappointment of the Season Opener and after that, stand up to immediate challenges ahead of them which take the form of Thunder and Mavericks.

Panagarry's presence (or not) will have an influence on their ability to do that. Lightning's captain is a calming presence on court and a constant source of turnover ball.

However, if she's not available then the likes of new signing May, Jess Shaw have bags of experience to step up, as does Hannah Joseph when she returns from injury. They have already learned the lessons and now their coach is doing the same.

