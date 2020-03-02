Watch Surrey Storm vs London Pulse in Vitality Netball Superleague LIVE!

Watch Surrey Storm taking on London Pulse in Round Two of the Vitality Netball Superleague via our live stream on YouTube.

Both teams come into this second match of the season off the back of narrow victories at the Season Opener.

Mikki Austin's side pipped Celtic Dragons to the post by a single-goal [44-43] in Birmingham while London Pulse prevailed over Strathclyde Sirens 53-51.

Last season Storm did the double over Pulse, however under new head coach Samatha Bird, the visitors from the capital are confident and boosted by a wealth of talented young players.

The first Centre Pass takes place at 7pm. Di Dougherty is leading the coverage, with the match also being shown live on Sky Sports Arena & Mix, and she is joined by the new Scotland head coach Tamsin Greenway and the outstanding international defender, Eboni Usoro-Brown.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague season continues with Round Three on Monday, March 9 when London Pulse entertain Celtic Dragons. Join us on Sky Sports Arena, Mix and YouTube from 6.45pm.