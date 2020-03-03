Fast5 Netball set for 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago

It is an exciting format of the game, as shown at the British Fast5 All-Stars Championships (Credit: Ben Lumley Photography)

Fast5 Netball has been named as part of the sports programme for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

It is one of eight sports named in the competition's line-up and is included alongside athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, rugby sevens, swimming and tennis.

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the right to stage the seventh edition of the Games in June last year and the competition will take place between August 1-7, 2021.

Programme for Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 Athletics Fast5 Netball Beach Volleyball Rugby Sevens Boxing Swimming Cycling Tennis

The sports programme for the competition was confirmed at a meeting of the Commonwealth Games Federation's Sports Committee in London.

"The introduction of Fast5 netball at the Commonwealth Youth Games, 2021 is a very exciting development for our sport," International Netball Federation (INF) president Liz Nicholl CBE said.

"Fast5 is a dynamic and innovative adaptation of netball that encourages risk-taking and rewards different styles of play.

"Introduced in 2012 Fast5 has already raised the sport's profile, attracted new spectators and sponsorship, all of which are key priorities for the INF.

"The Commonwealth Youth Games will become a highlight in the international netball calendar as it provides an invaluable opportunity for our young women and girls to experience international competition in a multi-sport format.

"The INF is continuously working with its members to grow the sport, improve the game and empower women and girls around the world.

"The introduction of Fast5 Netball in Trinidad & Tobago is a significant step change for our sport."