Vitality Netball Superleague: Round three talking points

Saracens Mavericks are preparing to meet Severn Stars for the second time in three rounds

Round Three sees a number of Vitality Netball Superleague sides playing in front of home crowds for the first time and there's another corking Monday night fixture to enjoy live on Sky Sports.

The round commences with two matches taking place under Friday night lights; Strathclyde Sirens are meeting Surrey Storm and Team Bath are welcoming Wasps Netball to the Team Bath Arena.

On Saturday, the Hertfordshire Sports Village is the venue for Saracens Mavericks' second encounter of the season with Severn Stars while Manchester Thunder and Loughborough Lightning enjoy an early evening first centre pass at Belle Vue.

Monday night is reserved for the round's live game as London Pulse take on Celtic Dragons. The match is live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 6.45pm and will be streamed live on our YouTube channel.

Here's what to look out for this weekend...

Vitality Netball Superleague - Round Three Fixtures March 6 Sirens vs Storm 7pm Team Bath vs Wasps 7.30pm March 7 Saracens Mavericks vs Stars 3pm Thunder vs Lightning 5pm March 9 Pulse vs Dragons 7pm - Live on Sky Sports & YouTube

First win on the board for...?

At the Emirates Arena both Strathclyde Sirens and Surrey Storm will be bidding to secure their first victories of the new season.

Speaking at the launch of their new partnership with Princes Square, Sirens' captain Gia Abernethy said they are fully focused on delivering at home.

On the lead up to #IWD2020, we are proud to announce our new partnership with @PrincesSquare and the launch of our new campaign #KindnessRevolution which aims to encourage kindness in everyday life and across social media♥️#BeKind #EverybodyInhttps://t.co/gp8J5ncMMV pic.twitter.com/wBpKCJVlrJ — Strathclyde Sirens (@SirensNetball) March 4, 2020

"There's a real belief in the group. We've proved against Lightning that we can start really well [a 16-7 first quarter] and it's about not being startled that we are up by a margin," Abernethy said.

"Instead, it's about us pushing on, looking at each other and starting from zero again every quarter. Netball is a simple game - if you win four quarters then you win the game!"

With tickets flying out of the door, both Sirens and Storm will be greeted by a great atmosphere. For both it will be about maintaining their composure and delivering a consistent 60 minutes of netball.

A great game for the neutral 😅 proud of the fight of this team & to show a hint of what we can do but being ruthless in this league is a non negotiable. A firm believer of you either win or you learnso to Friday we go. Thanks @SurreyStorm fans, a sellout crowd to start us off 💥 https://t.co/ZpKpq6i4w4 — Mikki Austin ⚓️ (@mikki_austin) March 2, 2020

Key Match-Up - First up, we're going to mark your cards with two GKs.

Sirens' Zanele Vimbela has introduced herself to Superleague with nine interceptions in two games. Meanwhile, Storm's Lorraine Kowalewska was pivotal in disrupting the service to Sigi Burger in Round Two. Both should cause havoc (in the best way) in their respective circles on Friday night.

Bath's bid to remain unbeaten

Team Bath return to a home court with two wins from two

Anna Stembridge's side are one of just three teams to have not tasted defeat yet, however their challenge to remain unbeaten intensifies on Friday night as Wasps Netball arrive in town.

After an under par first round, Wasps stormed back to secure a 57-53 victory against Mavericks on Monday and will welcome the momentum that provides.

England u21 @FadojuFunmi & Roses futures athlete @HalimatShadia_x 🤩 🌹 catch up on this game on YouTube if you haven’t watched it yet! https://t.co/9A2w9fRNmq — jade clarke (@jadeyclarke) March 3, 2020

Mansfield's attack-end was more fluid, with new signing Lexi Baker showing her worth, and the message will be more of the same against their old rivals.

Stembridge's outfit were ruthless in Round Two and took advantage of playing against six in the final quarter after Latanya Wilson was sent from the court. This match is their first test against one of the 'big' names and will be a good barometer of their performance levels.

Key Match-Up - With target shooters at both ends in Kim Commane and Rachel Dunn, the work of both teams' mid-court players will be vital in order to halt ball early.

Amy Flanagan was purposeful on Monday for Wasps at WD and her counterpart in Blue & Gold, Imogen Allison will also want to show her skills on court.

Quick lessons learnt?

Razia Quashie will be eager to replicate her impressive Round One performance

After being pitched against each other at the Season Opener in Birmingham, it's a second meeting in three rounds for Saracens Mavericks and Severn Stars on Saturday afternoon.

Home side Mavs will be endeavouring to dust themselves off after their defeat to Wasps on Monday evening.

"It was just the basic stuff that really let us down," Georgia Lees commented post-match. "We said after the game that that's not our best, and we've actually got so much more to give. That's the exciting thing looking forward."

Mavs should be boosted by the memories of their 21-goal win over Stars in Birmingham, but equally will be aware that their visitors will be arriving with a big point to prove.

Proud of how hard we pushed and challenged the reigning Champs yesterday... yet still so much more to come ⭐️✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/DbGaupw8Tm — Nia Jones (@niajones92) March 1, 2020

Melissa Bessell's outfit lost their way on the first day of the season, but a 17-11 first quarter in their favour and their narrow loss to Thunder in Round Two, shows their potential. Stars will be chomping at the bit to get on court.

Key Match-Up - In Round One, Razia Quashie put a quiet first quarter behind her and flew. She disrupted the flow into Georgia Rowe and gained seven interceptions over the course of the 60 minutes.

If Quashie does the same early on in this game, then Stars will have to adapt quickly in order to stay in the contest and put out the performance that they want to.

The Belle Vue factor

The reigning champions are set to play in front of a packed house at Belle Vue

Manchester Thunder are another team who will be opening the doors to their home venue for the first time this weekend.

After impressing in Birmingham, the power of their squad came to the fore again in Round Two and this weekend, their strength in depth could cause Lightning problems.

Sara Bayman's outfit are working without key players at the moment, including their influential captain Natalie Panagarry. Although it's creating opportunities for younger squad members, it does leave them slightly vulnerable as players face new experiences on the Superleague stage.

The fact that they came back from nine goals down against Sirens is a huge positive, as was a player of the match performance from Beth Gabriel. However, Thunder are a different proposition and Belle Vue is a different venue altogether.

Thunder's ardent home fans will make their presence felt and Lightning's younger squad must embrace that, as opposed to be intimidated by it.

Key Match-Up - The contest in the circle between two internationals - Loreen Ngwira and Mary Cholhok - will be fascinating.

Thunder will want to gain ball higher up the court but the experience of Ngwira (alongside Emma Dovey) should make Cholhok raise her game in order to be as effective as possible.

Three wins for Pulse?

0:50 London Pulse continued a perfect start to the Superleague season with a thrilling comeback at Surrey Sports Park London Pulse continued a perfect start to the Superleague season with a thrilling comeback at Surrey Sports Park

On Monday evening, London Pulse and Celtic Dragons will take to court at the Copper Box Arena in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Once again in Round Two Sam Bird's team edged-out a goal-for-goal thriller, albeit not a conventional one, and continue to show that their balance of youthful talent and calm experience is a potent one.

The energy and belief Pulse that showed in Surrey must continue to be the cornerstones of their work as they return home.

After not reigning in their contact calls in Bath, Celtic Dragons' focus must be to deliver their game plan whilst playing to the umpires. Wilson is an exceptional GK and learning to adapt to Superleague's officiating will be critical.

Key Match-Up - All eyes will be on Wilson and Burger in the circle. In Round Two and Kowalewska showed that it is possible to disrupt the prolific Burger, but can Wilson keep her composure? It should be an intriguing contest...

