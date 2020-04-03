Surrey Storm in process of furloughing staff and players

Storm are furloughing of staff to safeguard future jobs and help sustain the club

Vitality Netball Superleague franchise Surrey Storm have announced that they are in the process of furloughing staff and players.

In a statement released on Friday night, the franchise said that owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic they have decided to furlough their workforce, in order to safeguard future jobs and help sustain the club.

The franchise, led by director, head coach and player Mikki Austin, are the second in the competition to follow this pathway.

Earlier this week, Manchester Thunder openly announced their decision to take up the government's support scheme and added that they will pay the final 20 per cent of individuals' salaries.

This is an approach which Storm will also follow, topping up furloughed staff's salaries, in order to ensure that all at the franchise receive their usual full renumeration.

Finally, Storm shared in their statement that they will continue to monitor and review the situation as it develops.