Suncorp Super Netball: Competition relocates to Queensland

The Collingwood Magpies are one of two teams now in a quarantine ahead of the season starting

Suncorp Super Netball have announced that the 'majority of matches', including the finals series, will be played across the Nissan Arena in Brisbane, the University of the Sunshine Coast Stadium, and regional Queensland.

The revised model has seen all non-Queensland Suncorp Super Netball teams relocate to the south east of Queensland for part or all of the season, which will still be made up of 14 rounds and a normal finals series.

In order to ensure the wellbeing of athletes, support staff and umpires, the 2020 season will be played in a condensed format.

The first phase of the fixture list is set to be announced within the next five days and the competition starts on August 1.

This announcement comes as the league's two Victorian teams, the Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood Magpies, are now quarantining in Queensland for a two-week period ahead of their first fixtures.

The four other teams; the Adelaide Thunderbirds, Giants, West Coast Fever and the defending champions, NSW Swifts, are not required to quarantine.

"It's exciting to have the backing of the Queensland Government for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season," Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said.

Thank you @QldGov for letting us in and helping get @SuperNetball off the ground! Quarantine til Rd.1- I wonder who we are playing!? https://t.co/XQqvola3yx — Caitlin Thwaites (@CaitlinThwaites) July 19, 2020

"This support from the Queensland Government will ensure we're able to deliver a full 60-match season of the world's best netball to fans all over Australia and the world, so we thank them immensely for their support and for accommodating the entire league," he said.

"With less than two weeks until the first centre pass of the season, the excitement across the league and within our fan base is palpable and we're looking forward to getting the 2020 season underway.

"We're also thrilled that loyal fans across the country will be rewarded with home games and the chance to see their teams live at their local stadium. These games will, however, be subject to the latest border restrictions and health advice.

"We understand the sacrifice our athletes, support staff and umpires will be making by relocating to Queensland for an extended period of time and we will be putting the necessary structures and processes in place to ensure they are all adequately supported during this time."