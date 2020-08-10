Katy Hughes: Surrey Storm's captain retires from netball

Hughes thanked Storm's fans after announcing her retirement

Surrey Storm's captain Katy Hughes has announced her retirement from netball after a decade with the franchise.

The defender, who was the franchise's all-time leading appearance maker, had been part of their squad since the beginning of 2011.

She led the side as captain for the past two years and the NPL youth graduate was a crucial part of their Vitality Netball Superleague title-winning seasons in 2015 and 2016.

"Thank you to everyone who has been part of my netball journey," Hughes said.

Congrats on a fantastic VNSL career @_katyhughes_ 👏👏👏 Enjoy retirement.....it's pretty good fun 😛 — Karen Atkinson (@kazacko) August 10, 2020

"Thank you to the coaches and players who inspired, supported and pushed me to work harder and achieve more.

"A huge thank you to the Storm supporters, walking out in front of our home crowd is incredible - your enthusiasm and noise is inspiring.

"You have been there throughout triumphs and defeats, it has been an honour playing in front of such passionate fans.

"I will definitely miss being out on court playing in duck egg blue, but I am looking forward to a new job and new adventures. Forever Storm."

Storm Director of Netball Mikki Austin said: "Katy defines Surrey Storm - passionate, driven and dedicated.

"There aren't words to say how thankful I am to have played alongside Katy, or how thankful we are as a franchise for her to have seen out her entire tenure in duck egg blue.

"We're so excited for her next chapter, but gutted that means the Hughes name will no longer be in the corner of our changing room."

Hughes is the second club stalwart to announce her retirement in the time between the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season being cancelled and the 2021 campaign starting.

Wasps Netball's Hannah Knights has also stepped away from the court for good after being part of all 15 Superleague seasons.

Manchester Thunder's Kathryn Turner is expecting a baby in February 2021, and Team Bath Netball's Eboni Usoro-Brown is about to have her first child.