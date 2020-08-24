Laura Langman: New Zealand netball captain retires after 163 caps

Just over 12 months on from lifting the Netball World Cup with New Zealand, Laura Langman has retired from international netball

Laura Langman came out of retirement once, but there's unlikely to be a repeat after the legendary New Zealand captain retired from international netball.

A statement from the Silver Ferns on Monday confirmed the news that with 163 caps and a Netball World Cup title finally under her belt, the 34-year-old would instead be focusing away from the international arena.

For more than a decade, Langman has been the standard-bearer of mid-court production, and her return in 2018 after an 18-month absence paved the way for Noeline Taurua and a gifted New Zealand generation to deliver on their promise and win last year's Netball World Cup.

"I am so grateful to have had a second chance with the Silver Ferns and to captain the team at the Netball World Cup. The memories from that campaign and win are epic and it was special to be able to bring the Netball World Cup back to New Zealand." Laura Langman

Laura Langman has called time on an illustrious international career with the Silver Ferns, retiring as NZ’s most capped netballer and leaving her legacy as one of the game's best ever. Thank you for everything Laura🌿🖤



— Silver Ferns (@SilverFernsNZ) August 24, 2020

"When I look back at my time with the Silver Ferns - the friendships and relationships with players and coaches there are so many outstanding memories," she said.

"The honour of pulling on the black dress and wearing the Silver Fern was as strong in my 163rd Test as it was when I was handed my first cap in 2005. It's a privilege that I have absolutely loved.

"I was with Noels at the Magic as a teenager and she has played such an important part in my netball career. She has been a mentor throughout and it was incredibly special to finish my time with the Silver Ferns with Noels at the helm."

"I've known Laura since she was 15 years old and I have seen her grow as an athlete, netballer and as a person. It has certainly been an honour to be part of Lauz's life for so long." Noeline Taurua on Laura Langman

What can I say about a netballer, athlete, diplomat, person and most importantly leader such as Laura Langman! An opponent of the highest character and skill to coach against. Laura encapsulates all the best aspects of NZ and what it means to be a world champion Silver Fern. https://t.co/P6lUyUfDBT — Lisa Alexander (@CoachLisaA) August 24, 2020

Huge congratulations @6Lauz on an outstanding career. Your contribution to the global game has been world class and you have inspired many people and got the best out of those you have played with and against. Good luck in your chapter and thank you 🙏 https://t.co/aRfMxVSlA9 — Jess (@JessThirlby) August 24, 2020

Not sure there’s enough words to describe @6Lauz...

Congratulations on an incredible International career. An absolute legend of the game & a ripper of a human. So much respect. https://t.co/zVpwg3yLkc — Nat Medhurst (@natmedhurst) August 24, 2020

One of the best mid court players of all time in the world. Admired by most, feared by opponents and respected by all at the same time. The GOAT 🖤 https://t.co/OKOvpjqvbr — Samantha bird (@BirdBeers) August 24, 2020

We've had so much fun playing against one of the greatest to ever do it for the last 15 years!

​Congratulations Laura Langman on an amazing career and enjoy your retirement from international netball 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/43CZVfw5m1 — Origin Diamonds (@AussieDiamonds) August 24, 2020

Langman made her international debut as a teenager against England in 2005, two years after the Silver Ferns won a World Cup and after three successive defeats in finals - and two Commonwealth golds - Langman finally led her country to glory at the World Cup in Liverpool last July - beating Australia by a single goal in a thriller.

Langman is not calling a halt to her netball career overall. She is currently captaining Sunshine Coast Lighting in the world's leading netball domestic competition in Australia having already won the title with them in 2017, to go with her Trans-Tasman title with Waikato-BOP Magic in 2012.

Langman retires as one of netball's all-time greats

Langman is still playing domestic netball with Sunshine Coast in Australia

Langman's relationship with Taurua goes back to the start of her career, it was fitting that the pair lifted the World Cup last year and the coach was quick to lead the tributes.

"I am in debt for what she has given me personally, and how she has always been a supportive figure in my coaching career," said Taurua.

"She was fearless on court, set the bar with her work and training ethic and is a tough competitor who displays an iron will to win. She is well respected around the world and has been a marvellous servant of our sport.

"It was fitting to see her end her international career on top of the world championship podium, and to be standing there with her is something I will always cherish."

While team-mates and opponents took to social media to pay tribute to the player who has been an inspiration to many of them, Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie hailed Langman's "outstanding service and dedication to netball in New Zealand" that have delivered "a truly remarkable international career".