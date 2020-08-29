Stacey Marinkovich appointed Australian Diamonds head coach

The new head coach succeeds Lisa Alexander

Stacey Marinkovich has been appointed as the new Australian Diamonds head coach.

The current head coach of the West Coast Fever is the 15th head coach of the national side and succeeds Lisa Alexander whose contract was not renewed back in February.

Alexander led the Diamonds for more than eight years and was the most-capped Diamonds head coach of all time.

Marinkovich arrives into the role with more than a decade of coaching experience including having been a specialist centre court coach for the Australian development squad and the Australian Fast5 head coach.

She will continue to coach the West Coast Fever until the end of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season and then step full-time into the role of the Australian Diamonds head coach as they build towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 and the 2023 Netball World Cup.