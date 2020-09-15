England Netball searching for new performance director

The governing body are looking for a new performance director to lead the elite programme

England Netball has launched a worldwide search for a new performance director after Sara Symington's departure from the governing body.

Symington is joining British Athletics and England Netball's CEO, Fran Connolly, is clear about the qualities candidates looking to fill the role must have.

"We hope that someone with vision and a track record of leading a world-class performance team will join our ranks and help us to make netball the best it can be in this country," the CEO said.

"We were of course disappointed to see Sara leave England Netball after five hugely successful years with us.

"Since joining, she played a pivotal role in the growth and history making success of the Vitality Roses and our wider performance team. Sara led the way on implementing the first full-time Vitality Roses programme, which sparked a huge transformation of the netball landscape in this country."

England Netball are currently developing a 10-year adventure strategy with the aim of striving to accelerate the growth, visibility and professionalisation of the sport.

From an elite perspective, a key goal is to secure major championship titles and the next opportunity to do that will be on home soil at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby announced her squad for the 2020-21 international season in July. Serena Guthrie, Jodie Gibson, Jo Harten and Beth Cobden are all notable returnees and Thirlby has been delighted with their work in camp.

"We are in a really good place in terms of the spread and depth of talent in terms of age, stage and experience. It's so rich, it's great," she told Sky Sports.

"What I love is that there's no hierarchy in this group. The Serena Guthries and the Jade Clarkes of this world are just as important as those making their debuts. Everyone blends together."