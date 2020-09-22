Manchester Thunder re-sign Caroline O'Hanlon for 2021 season

The Northern Ireland captain returns for a fourth season with Thunder

Manchester Thunder have re-signed Caroline O'Hanlon for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The Northern Ireland captain will return for a fourth season with the franchise and will look to continue to set the standard in their mid-court.

Since joining Thunder in 2017, O'Hanlon has shown herself to be an exceptional athlete and combines netball with playing Gaelic Football for Carrickcruppen and Armagh as well as her career as a doctor.

"I am so happy to have Caroline back on board," Karen Greig, Thunder's head coach and director of netball, said.

"She has been an integral part of our squad over the past three years. She's a strong and powerful centre who has dominated in our centre court and has created great partnerships with those around her.

Caroline has a formidable mindset that accounts for her longevity in the sport and she represents a figure for any aspiring sportswoman to emulate. Karen Greig on Caroline O'Hanlon

"In every training session and every match, she strives to be better than the last and her desire to win the Superleague in the Black and Yellow dress is brilliant to see."

O'Hanlon is the third Thunder player to be announced for the 2021 season and joins two promoted training partners, Berri Neil and Lois Pearson, in their first-team squad.

"With our new young signings, it is important to have experience around them to help them flourish and with Caroline well and truly embedded into our Thunder way she will certainly provide that," Greig added.

"Her game over the last three seasons has developed especially in her defensive efforts, I am excited to see what she will bring this season as she is more determined than ever."

After taking the title in 2019, Thunder had won all of their matches prior to the 2020 season being cancelled as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

England Netball have announced that the Superleague will return in February 2021 and Thunder, who haven't ever won back-to-back titles, will be determined to continue where they left off.