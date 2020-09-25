Stacey Marinkovich names first Australian Diamonds squad

A 19-player squad has been selected for the 2020-21 season

Stacey Marinkovich has named her first Australian Diamonds squad as head coach as the world-leaders look towards 2021.

The 19-player squad features five new names in Verity Charles, Sophie Garbin, Kim Jenner, Cara Koenen and Maddy Proud.

With the 2020 Constellation Cup between Australia and New Zealand postponed until early next year, the squad are not scheduled to partake in any international matches before then.

However, Netball Australia are working alongside the Queensland Government with the aim of hosting a training camp for the squad following the conclusion of the Suncorp Super Netball season.

"Selection definitely hasn't been an easy task - we have such a great depth of talent within our system across every position on the court," Marinkovich said.

"This squad showcases an incredible breadth of experience and new emerging talent.

"We have a strong vision towards our marquee events, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Netball World Cup, and I look forward to further technically and strategically developing this group and building on our connection and cohesion under pressure."

Marinkovich has included Gretel Bueta (nee Tippett) within her squad, despite Bueta being on maternity leave and giving birth in January.

"It's forward thinking with some big tournaments coming up, so the contribution that Gretel can make to the group can be significant," Marinkovich told AAP.

"She's not injured and that's the thing that's significantly different when it comes to selection. There's nothing to say that she can't come back and be performing and we will work through that with her."

An Australian Development Squad will be named within the next couple of weeks and the head coach has said she will continue to monitor and track all players as they move forwards.

Squad: Jess Anstiss, Kiera Austin, Caitlin Bassett, Gretel Bueta, Courtney Bruce, Verity Charles, Sophie Garbin, Paige Hadley, Kimberley Jenner, Cara Koenen, Sarah Klau, Jamie-Lee Price, Maddy Proud, Emily Mannix, Kate Moloney, Gabi Simpson, Liz Watson, Jo Weston and Steph Wood.