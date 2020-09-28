Jess Thirlby names England Vitality Roses squad for New Zealand tour

Serena Guthrie - England's captain at last year's World Cup - returns for the tour

Jess Thirlby has named her England Vitality Roses squad for their forthcoming tour to New Zealand, with Serena Guthrie returning and Imogen Allison and Halimat Adio poised to earn their first caps.

The head coach has selected a 16-strong group for the three-Test tour, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, and they will be leaving for New Zealand on October 8.

After two weeks of quarantine, the first Test will take place on October 28, before the second and third Tests follow quickly after on October 30 and November 1.

Guthrie, who took a year out from netball after the Vitality Netball World Cup, is one of the most experienced players named by Thirlby. Jade Clarke, England's most-capped individual with 176 appearances, also brings a wealth of knowledge to the group.

Allison of Team Bath Netball and London Pulse's Adio head on the plane to New Zealand hoping to make their international debuts there, with five other players having made 10 international appearances or fewer.

England Vitality Roses Squad for New Zealand tour Player Caps Player Caps Eleanor Cardwell 27 George Fisher 12 Kadeen Corbin 70 Sophie Drakeford-Lewis 2 Yasmin Parsons 3 Laura Malcolm 28 Serena Guthrie 98 Gabriella Marshall 6 Jade Clarke 176 Imogen Allison 0 Amy Carter 4 Fran Williams 13 Razia Quashie 11 Vicki Oyesola 4 Jodie Gibson 25 Halimat Adio 0

"This is a great opportunity to blood some new talent in the lead up to a home Commonwealth Games and for them to play alongside a number of Roses who have plenty of experience facing the Silver Ferns," Thirlby said.

"It'll be an unmissable series and we're looking forward to getting there now. In the meantime, we will be busy behind the scenes ensuring every safety protocol is in place to keep all involved protected."

England's exceptional shooting partnership of Jo Harten and Helen Housby won't be in New Zealand

None of the Vitality Roses who play their domestic netball in Suncorp Super Netball, including the likes of Jo Harten, Helen Housby and Natalie Haythornthwaite, will be partaking in this series.

With the league only coming to a conclusion in the middle of October, the decision has been made to give these players time to rest and refresh after a season which has included two matches a week.

Thirlby has not yet announced her leadership structure for the tour, but will do so in the build-up to the first Test.

"We're very thankful for New Zealand's ongoing support in this process and for them hosting us. We can't wait to represent the netball family and hope everyone will be tuning in to watch," the head coach added.

"It can't be underestimated what an achievement it is for both nations to enable this opportunity to happen, not only for both nations but for the visibility of international netball and female sport during such challenging times."

Watch the Vitality Roses' return to an international netball court as they take on the world champions the Silver Ferns in New Zealand. Enjoy every match of the series, live on Sky Sports on October 28, 30 and November 1.