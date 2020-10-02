Strathclyde Sirens re-sign Gia Abernethy for 2021 season

Gia Abernethy is the first player to re-sign for Sirens

Strathclyde Sirens have re-signed Gia Abernethy for 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The forthcoming season will be the Australian's third year with the franchise and last season, she took up the role of captain.

The mid-courter arrived in Superleague with a wealth of experience after representing Adelaide Thunderbirds in Suncorp Super Netball and running out for Australia's U21 squad.

"Last season was cut short after three games but we were so happy to get that win on our 'final' game," Abernethy said.

"It would have been nice to get the first two wins on the board as well, but it just makes us hungry and look forward to next season even more.

"Having experienced lockdown over the past few months you definitely take for granted being able to see the team every day.

"I'm very much looking forward to getting back to training with the girls with some old faces and maybe some new ones too. I can't wait to get started!"

Fan app launched

The news of Abernethy's commitment comes shortly after Sirens have launched a new Fan app. The app, in partnership with Adeo Group, is the first of its kind for a Vitality Netball Superleague side.

It will act as a one stop shop for the club with exclusive news, behind the scenes team video content and be a hub for everything related to tickets, competitions and retail.

"With so many new challenges facing indoor team sport because of the impact of COVID, this app is a significant new product launch for our club as we head into the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season," Claire Nelson, CEO of Strathclyde Sirens and Netball Scotland said.

"Not only will it allow us to connect directly and more meaningfully with our #SirensTribe, we can now also offer a powerful activation platform to our partners, whilst diversifying our brand further in order to attract a new army of fans and supporters.

"It's a critical time for netball, and for women's sport, and so it is imperative that we are innovative, creative and future focused, to allow us to not only navigate our way through these uncertain times, but to emerge out the other side a stronger club and brand."

