Vitality Netball Superleague 2021: Squads and signings

Jade Clarke has joined Leeds Rhinos Netball for their inaugural Vitality Netball Superleague season

Celtic Dragons

Latest news: After launching with the news that captain Sophie Morgan would be staying with the franchise for another year, Dragons have been busy sharing a wealth of re-signings with the latest being Abby Tyrrell.

Back to super league we go ☺️ really excited to take this opportunity!! Back in green and ready to go 💁‍♀️ I’m hopeful for a positive 2020/2021 season 🙏💚 https://t.co/9s04ye8JKj — Clare Jones (@ClareJones03) October 14, 2020

Confirmed squad: Sophie Morgan, Laura Rudland, Shona O'Dwyer, Clare Jones, Abby Tyrrell

Leeds Rhinos Netball

Latest News: The league's newest franchise started with a bang and are continuing to unveil the names in their inaugural squad.

Britt Coleman and Rhea Dixon are their latest arrivals, with Coleman joining from Celtic Dragons and Dixon leaving Surrey Storm to join Dan Ryan's programme.

Squad: Jade Clarke, Vicki Oyesola, Brie Grierson, Rosie Harris, Rhea Dixon and Britt Coleman

London Pulse

Latest news: The franchise will be announcing their squad later this month. After such a promising start to the 2020 season under Samantha Bird, and recent announcements about their new lead investors, the 2021 season could be a really positive one.

Loughborough Lightning

Latest news: No signing and re-signing announcements as yet, other than the news that Oyesola will be departing and moving to Leeds Rhinos Netball.

Manchester Thunder

Latest news: Captain Emma Dovey has put pen to paper for another season, as has their versatile defender, Rebekah Airey, who moves into her third season with Karen Greig's outfit.

Confirmed squad: Berri Neil, Lois Pearson, Caroline O'Hanlon, Emma Dovey, Rebekah Airey.

Vitality Netball Superleague squads 2021 Contracts must be signed and secured before 5pm on October 30

Squads are compiled of 15 players in total – 10 of which are registered players while the other five are training partners

Teams must also submit nine players who fit within the league’s salary caps rules and can therefore register one additional marquee player who sits outside of the salary cap

Saracens Mavericks

Latest news: The franchise's squad will be shared across four days with the next being their 'Rookies' on October 20. After that, head coach Kat Ratnapala will highlight her 'Returners' on October 23 and finally a 'Rockstar' on October 29.

Confirmed squad: Kadeen Corbin, Jodie Gibson, Gabby Marshall and Razia Quashie

Severn Stars

Latest news: No signing and re-signing announcements as yet but the franchise do have an exciting new partnership with international sportswear brand Kukri Sports.

Strathclyde Sirens

Latest news: Sirens are using their new Fan app to reveal signings to their fans and have been busy since the transfer window officially opened. The exciting Zanele Vimbela is the latest to return.

Confirmed squad: Gia Abernethy, Claire Maxwell, Lynsey Gallagher, Emily Nicholl, Taylor Cullen, Niamh McCall, Nicola McCleery, Emma Barrie, Bethan Goodwin, Zanele Vimbela.

Surrey Storm

Latest News: Former training partner Alima Priest has just been promoted to the senior squad and their Australian GK Leah Middleton has re-signed for the 2021 season.

Confirmed squad: Yasmin Parsons, Emily Gulvin, Niamh Cooper, Alima Priest, Leah Middleton

Team Bath

Latest news: No signing and re-signing announcements as yet, instead the news of Haines Watts becoming their new principal sponsor has created excitement in the south west.

Wasps Netball

Latest news: Wasps have started by announcing their coaching line-up; Mel Mansfield is returning as head coach, Bianca Modeste as assistant coach and Colette Thomson joins the club as another assistant coach.

