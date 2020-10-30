Watch England's Vitality Roses taking on New Zealand, live on YouTube

England's Vitality Roses are taking on New Zealand in the second of three Test matches in Hamilton - watch via our YouTube stream.

Coverage starts at 6am, and will also be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix, with the third and final Test due to be played on Sunday at Claudelands Arena.

Head coach Jess Thirlby, who is leading the team from afar after a positive COVID-19 test, gave minutes to 11 of her match-day 12 during the first Test on Wednesday and handed a first cap to Imogen Allison.

Today, if selected, Serena Guthrie will make her 100th appearance for England and Jade Clarke will be running out for her 178th.

if selected, Serena Guthrie will make her 100th appearance for England and Jade Clarke will be running out for her 178th.