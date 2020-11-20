Annika Lee-Jones swaps Suncorp Super Netball for Vitality Netball Superleague

Annika Lee-Jones has played for Sunshine Coast Lightning and West Coast Fever in Australia (Copyright - Nelson Kahler Visuals)

Annika Lee-Jones, a versatile player who combines goal keeper and goal shooter, is swapping Suncorp Super Netball for the Vitality Netball Superleague and joining Celtic Dragons.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Perth, Western Australia, has played Super Netball for the past four seasons, representing West Coast Fever and Sunshine Coast Lightning.

At 1.94m in height, she provides a great presence in the circle and her ability to switch ends is a rarity at the elite level.

"We are very lucky to have Annika as part of our squad for 2021," Tania Hoffman, Celtic Dragons' director of netball said.

"She brings with her a wealth of experience of being part of a very successful Australian franchise, training and playing with and against some of the best players in the world.

"Annika knows what it means to train hard and coming from a full-time programme will be able to share her insights with the rest of the squad."

The bonus for us is Annika plays both ends of the court and we are looking forward to exploring what that looks like for her and Celtic Dragons. Annika and I have caught up a few times virtually and from our conversations I know she will fit right into our environment. Tania Hoffman - (Photo copyright - Nelson Kahler Visuals)

Lee-Jones first broke through into elite netball courtesy of the Western Australia U17 team. From there, she went on to feature for state and Australian squads at all age levels.

After her time playing at age-group level, she on to feature for Western Sting in the second tier of Australian netball before making it into the West Coast Fever squad for the 2017 Suncorp Super Netball season.

In 2019, having swapped Fever for Lightning, she made her Sunshine Coast debut against her former side.

"I've signed with the Celtic Dragons to challenge myself week in and week out in a new competition against new opposition," Lee-Jones said.

"Signing with the Dragons also provided an opportunity for me to increase my versatility and to grow as a player through the diversity of players and playing styles within the Superleague."

The arrival of Lee-Jones adds to a plethora of exciting import players arriving for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

From Madi Browne and Donnell Wallam at Leeds Rhinos Netball to Felisitus Kwangwa at Surrey Storm and Gezelle Allison at Wasps Netball, the competition will benefit greatly from new playing styles arriving and adding to franchises' output.

Lee-Jones' signature completes Celtic Dragons' line-up for the 2021 season and like all squads, they're now preparing for the start of term in February..

Celtic Dragons Squad: Sophie Morgan, Laura Rudland, Shona O'Dwyer, Clare Jones, Abby Tyrrell, Amy Clinton, Rebecca Baker, Leila Thomas, Lucy Howells, Christina Shaw, Victoria Booth, Rebekah Robinson, Morganne Dunn, Annie O'Rourke and Annika Lee-Jones.