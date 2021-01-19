England's Vitality Roses to face Vitality Netball Superleague All Stars, live on Sky Sports

Natalie Haythornthwaite will be England's co-captain for the series alongside Serena Guthrie

England's Vitality Roses will face a Vitality Netball Superleague All Stars side in three Tests - starting on Wednesday - with all three matches being shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The series will see the most exciting English talent go head to head with a host of international and homegrown players from the Vitality Netball Superleague.

The newly created series was formed due to Jamaica being unable to travel to England with the continued COVID-19 travel restrictions and will take the form of three contests on January 20, 22 and 24.

The matches will be played behind closed doors in Loughborough with strict COVID-19 testing and protocols in place in accordance with the government guidance relating to elite sport. Both teams will be tested regularly and form elite sport isolation bubbles in the lead up to the series.

The Vitality Roses squad remains unchanged to the one that was selected to originally face Jamaica, with Natalie Haythornthwaite and Serena Guthrie taking the role of co-captains and the teams will still be playing play for the Jean Hornsby Cup, named in celebration of the first Black England netball player and all her achievements on the court.

England's Vitality Roses Squad for Vitality Netball Legends Series Eleanor Cardwell Jade Clarke George Fisher Imogen Allison Sophie Drakeford-Lewis Fran Williams Helen Housby Razia Quashie Laura Malcolm Vicki Oyesola Serena Guthrie (Co-captain) Layla Guscoth Nat Haythornthwaite (Co-captain) Summer Artman (Training partner) Beth Cobden

The All Stars squad will be coached by Manchester Thunder's Karen Greig, with Wasps Netball's Mel Mansfield and Roses Academy head coach Sheonah Forbes acting as assistant coaches for the series.

The squad is set to include Joyce Mvula, Liana Leota, and Mary Cholhok with the full squad being announced early next week.

Vitality Netball Legends Series - All matches live on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky Sports YouTube channel First Test Wednesday, January 20 First centre pass 6pm Second Test Friday, January 22 First centre pass 6pm Third Test Sunday, January 24 First centre pass 6.30pm

"After extensive planning and contact with Public Health England, we are delighted to announce these exciting new fixtures which will see elite netball back on our screens," Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball, said.

"With all players from both sides already being in the UK before the Government restrictions to travel were introduced, it seemed like a great opportunity to create this unique fixture and get our elite players back on court.

"These games are happening because of a tremendous team effort behind the scenes, and thanks to a strong partnership with the Vitality Netball Superleague clubs who have helped us to bring these special fixtures to life.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone, including our fantastic partners, for making this event happen in such challenging times.

"I look forward to seeing the entire group of players from both teams taking to the court to inspire generations of women and girls to play the game - we know how important the sport is to our Netball Family, players and everyone involved in the game, and hope that this series gives fans something really special to look forward to during such a difficult time for the nation."

Helen Housby is back and will be making her first England appearance since the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup

"This series will provide vital exposure for both netball and women's sport as a whole," Jess Thirlby, the Vitality Roses head coach said. "It will enable the Vitality Roses to gain valuable on court time as we look towards the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We have a real wealth of talent in the Vitality Roses squad and the Vitality Netball Superleague clubs and I am sure netball fans across the length and breadth of the country will be excited to see live elite netball and their favourite players for club and country return to the court.

"The players from both sides are excited to be a part of this special series, and we are all looking forward to getting the games underway, giving our fans a glimpse of what is to come for domestic netball in this country."

Netball returns to Sky Sports with the Vitality Netball Legends series. Watch the first Test on Sky Sports Arena and Mix on Wednesday from 5.30pm. All matches will also be streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.