Vitality Netball Superleague 2021: Fixtures, coverage and results
Last Updated: 18/02/21 9:47am
Keep up to date with the fixtures, coverage and results when it comes to the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season on Sky Sports.
Due to COVID-19, the competition is being be held across two centralised venues - Studio 001 in Wakefield and then the Copper Box Arena in London.
This is to ensure that every match can be played under consistent COVID-19 protocols and there will be a season-long testing programme in place.
Every contest of the season will be available on Sky Sports (Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix), the Sky Sports YouTube channel or England Netball YouTube channel.
New for the 2021 season are 12-minute quarters and draws will be permitted. Franchises' match-day squads are allowed to have 12 players, with three points for a victory, one for a draw and none for a loss.
2021 Vitality Netball Superleague Fixtures, Streams and Results
Rounds One and Two - Studio 001, Wakefield
Viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch the matches back in full at the links below.
Celtic Dragons 35-65 Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 12 at 5.15pm
Strathclyde Sirens 36-53 Manchester Thunder - February 12 at 7.15pm
London Pulse 40-42 Surrey Storm - February 13 at 2pm
Team Bath Netball 61-29 Celtic Dragons - February 13 at 4pm
Strathclyde Sirens 36-30 Severn Stars - February 13 at 6pm
Team Bath Netball 48-44 Loughborough Lightning - February 14 at 2pm
Surrey Storm 40-54 Saracens Mavericks - February 14 at 4pm
Severn Stars 34-53 Wasps Netball - February 14 at 6pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps Netball - February 15 at 5.15pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - February 15 at 7.15pm
Round Three - Studio 001, Wakefield
Every match on Sunday is available to watch on Sky Sports' YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland - click on the match to be taken to the YouTube stream.
Both contests on Monday will be live on Sky Sports Mix, as well as being streamed.
Surrey Storm vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 21 at 12pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Mavericks - February 21 at 2pm
Celtic Dragons vs Strathclyde Sirens - February 21 at 4pm
Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse - February 21 at 6pm
Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - February 22 at 5.15pm
Wasps Netball vs Team Bath Netball - February 22 at 7.15pm
Round Four - Studio 001, Wakefield
Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder - February 28 at 12pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - February 28 at 2pm
Wasps Netball vs Surrey Storm - February 28 at 4pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - February 28 at 6pm
Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks - March 1 at 5.15pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Severn Stars - March 1 at 7.15pm
Rounds Five and Six - Studio 001, Wakefield
Severn Stars vs Surrey Storm - March 12 at 5.15pm
Team Bath Netball vs Manchester Thunder - March 12 at 7.15pm
Surrey Storm vs Loughborough Lightning - March 13 at 2pm
Team Bath Netball vs Severn Stars - March 13 at 4pm
Manchester Thunder vs Wasps Netball - March 13 at 6pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs Saracens Mavericks - March 14 at 2pm
Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse - March 14 at 4pm
Wasps Netball vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 14 at 6pm
London Pulse vs Celtic Dragons - March 15 at 5.15pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 15 at 7.15pm
Round Seven - Studio 001, Wakefield
Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons - March 21 at 12pm
Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse - March 21 at 2pm
Surrey Storm vs Team Bath Netball - March 21 at 4pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps Netball - March 21 at 6pm
Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 22 at 5.15pm
London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 22 at 7.15pm
Round Eight - Studio 001, Wakefield
Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 28 at 12pm
London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball - March 28 at 2pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 28 at 4pm
Wasps Netball vs Celtic Dragons - March 28 at 6pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - March 29 at 5.15pm
London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 29 at 7.15pm
Round Nine - Studio 001, Wakefield
Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning - April 4 at 12pm
Severn Stars vs Celtic Dragons - April 4 at 2pm
London Pulse vs Wasps Netball - April 4 at 4pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath Netball - April 4 - 6pm
Severn Stars vs London Pulse - April 5 at 5.15pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - April 5 at 7.15pm
Rounds Ten and 11 - Studio 001, Wakefield
Strathclyde Sirens vs Loughborough Lightning - April 9 at 5.15pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Team Bath Netball - April 9 at 7.15pm
Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 10 at 2pm
Team Bath Netball vs London Pulse - April 10 at 4pm
Celtic Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning - April 10 at 6pm
Surrey Storm vs Manchester Thunder - April 11 at 2pm
Celtic Dragons vs Wasps Netball - April 11 at 4pm
Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks - April 11 at 6pm
Wasps Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - April 12 at 5.15pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Manchester Thunder - April 12 at 7.15pm
Round 11 - Cooper Box Arena, London
Celtic Dragons vs Team Bath Netball - April 25 - at 12pm
Severn Stars vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 25 at 2pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - April 25 at 4pm
Wasps Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - April 25 at 6pm
Wasps Netball vs Severn Stars - April 26 at 5.15pm
Surrey Storm vs London Pulse - April 26 at 7.15pm
Rounds 13 and 14 - Copper Box Arena, London
Surrey Storm vs Celtic Dragons - April 30 at 5.15pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning - April 30 at 7.15pm
Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars - May 1 at 2pm
London Pulse vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 1 at 4pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons - May 1 at 6pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 2 at 2pm
London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder - May 2 at 4pm
Team Bath Netball vs Wasps Netball - May 2 at 6pm
Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath Netball - May 3 at 5.15pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Wasps Netball - May 3 at 7.15pm
Round 15 - Copper Box Arena, London
Severn Stars vs Loughborough Lightning - May 9 at 12pm
Team Bath Netball vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 9 at 2pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs Surrey Storm - May 9 at 4pm
Celtic Dragons vs Manchester Thunder - May 9 at 6pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Storm - May 10 at 5.15pm
Wasps Netball vs London Pulse - May 10 at 7.15pm
Round 16 - Copper Box Arena, London
Severn Stars vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 16 at 12pm
Team Bath Netball vs Surrey Storm - May 16 at 2pm
Wasps Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 16 at 4pm
Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks - May 16 at 6pm
Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder - May 17 at 5.15pm
London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning - May 17 at 7.15pm
Rounds 17 and 18 - Copper Box, Arena London
Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse - May 28 at 5.15pm
Severn Stars vs Team Bath Netball - May 28 at 7.15pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Celtic Dragons - May 29 at 2pm
Manchester Thunder vs Severn Stars - May 29 at 4pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs Team Bath Netball - May 29 at 6pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 30 at 2pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 30 at 4pm
Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm - May 30 at 6pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Surrey Storm - May 31 at 5.15pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Wasps Netball - May 31 at 7.15pm
Round 19 - Copper Box Arena, London
Surrey Storm vs Wasps Netball - June 13 at 12pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs Celtic Dragons - June 13 at 2pm
Team Bath Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - June 13 at 4pm
London Pulse vs Severn Stars - June 13 at 6pm
London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks - June 14 at 5.15pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder - June 14 at 7.15pm
Round 20 - Copper Box Arena, London
Saracens Mavericks vs Surrey Storm - June 20 at 12pm
Manchester Thunder vs Strathclyde Sirens - June 20 at 2pm
Celtic Dragons vs Severn Stars - June 20 at 4pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs London Pulse - June 20 at 6pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Celtic Dragons - June 21 at 5.15pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Team Bath Netball - June 21 at 7.15pm
Semi-finals - June 26
First Place vs Fourth Place and Second Place vs Third Place
Grand Final - June 27
