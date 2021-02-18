Vitality Netball Superleague 2021: Fixtures, coverage and results

The 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season takes place between February 12 and June 27

Keep up to date with the fixtures, coverage and results when it comes to the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season on Sky Sports.

Due to COVID-19, the competition is being be held across two centralised venues - Studio 001 in Wakefield and then the Copper Box Arena in London.

This is to ensure that every match can be played under consistent COVID-19 protocols and there will be a season-long testing programme in place.

Every contest of the season will be available on Sky Sports (Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix), the Sky Sports YouTube channel or England Netball YouTube channel.

New for the 2021 season are 12-minute quarters and draws will be permitted. Franchises' match-day squads are allowed to have 12 players, with three points for a victory, one for a draw and none for a loss.

2021 Vitality Netball Superleague Fixtures, Streams and Results

Rounds One and Two - Studio 001, Wakefield

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch the matches back in full at the links below.

Celtic Dragons 35-65 Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 12 at 5.15pm

Strathclyde Sirens 36-53 Manchester Thunder - February 12 at 7.15pm

London Pulse 40-42 Surrey Storm - February 13 at 2pm

Team Bath Netball 61-29 Celtic Dragons - February 13 at 4pm

Strathclyde Sirens 36-30 Severn Stars - February 13 at 6pm

Team Bath Netball 48-44 Loughborough Lightning - February 14 at 2pm

Surrey Storm 40-54 Saracens Mavericks - February 14 at 4pm

Severn Stars 34-53 Wasps Netball - February 14 at 6pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps Netball - February 15 at 5.15pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - February 15 at 7.15pm

Round Three - Studio 001, Wakefield

Every match on Sunday is available to watch on Sky Sports' YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland - click on the match to be taken to the YouTube stream.

Both contests on Monday will be live on Sky Sports Mix, as well as being streamed.

Surrey Storm vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 21 at 12pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Mavericks - February 21 at 2pm

Celtic Dragons vs Strathclyde Sirens - February 21 at 4pm

Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse - February 21 at 6pm

Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - February 22 at 5.15pm

Wasps Netball vs Team Bath Netball - February 22 at 7.15pm

Razia Quashie will be looking to transfer her international form back into the Vitality Netball Superleague (Credit: Ben Lumley)

Round Four - Studio 001, Wakefield

Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder - February 28 at 12pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - February 28 at 2pm

Wasps Netball vs Surrey Storm - February 28 at 4pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - February 28 at 6pm

Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks - March 1 at 5.15pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Severn Stars - March 1 at 7.15pm

The 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final will take place on June 27

Rounds Five and Six - Studio 001, Wakefield

Severn Stars vs Surrey Storm - March 12 at 5.15pm

Team Bath Netball vs Manchester Thunder - March 12 at 7.15pm

Surrey Storm vs Loughborough Lightning - March 13 at 2pm

Team Bath Netball vs Severn Stars - March 13 at 4pm

Manchester Thunder vs Wasps Netball - March 13 at 6pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Saracens Mavericks - March 14 at 2pm

Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse - March 14 at 4pm

Wasps Netball vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 14 at 6pm

London Pulse vs Celtic Dragons - March 15 at 5.15pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 15 at 7.15pm

Mary Cholhok should have another impactful season for Loughborough Lightning (Credit: Ben Lumley)

Round Seven - Studio 001, Wakefield

Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons - March 21 at 12pm

Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse - March 21 at 2pm

Surrey Storm vs Team Bath Netball - March 21 at 4pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps Netball - March 21 at 6pm

Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 22 at 5.15pm

London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 22 at 7.15pm

Round Eight - Studio 001, Wakefield

Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 28 at 12pm

London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball - March 28 at 2pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 28 at 4pm

Wasps Netball vs Celtic Dragons - March 28 at 6pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - March 29 at 5.15pm

London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 29 at 7.15pm

Eboni Usoro-Brown has returned to court after the birth of her first child (Credit: Ben Lumley Photography)

Round Nine - Studio 001, Wakefield

Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning - April 4 at 12pm

Severn Stars vs Celtic Dragons - April 4 at 2pm

London Pulse vs Wasps Netball - April 4 at 4pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath Netball - April 4 - 6pm

Severn Stars vs London Pulse - April 5 at 5.15pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - April 5 at 7.15pm

Rounds Ten and 11 - Studio 001, Wakefield

Strathclyde Sirens vs Loughborough Lightning - April 9 at 5.15pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Team Bath Netball - April 9 at 7.15pm

Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 10 at 2pm

Team Bath Netball vs London Pulse - April 10 at 4pm

Celtic Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning - April 10 at 6pm

Surrey Storm vs Manchester Thunder - April 11 at 2pm

Celtic Dragons vs Wasps Netball - April 11 at 4pm

Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks - April 11 at 6pm

Wasps Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - April 12 at 5.15pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Manchester Thunder - April 12 at 7.15pm

Layla Guscoth's return to the Vitality Netball Superleague is a great boost (Credit: Ben Lumley)

Round 11 - Cooper Box Arena, London

Celtic Dragons vs Team Bath Netball - April 25 - at 12pm

Severn Stars vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 25 at 2pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - April 25 at 4pm

Wasps Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - April 25 at 6pm

Wasps Netball vs Severn Stars - April 26 at 5.15pm

Surrey Storm vs London Pulse - April 26 at 7.15pm

Rounds 13 and 14 - Copper Box Arena, London

Surrey Storm vs Celtic Dragons - April 30 at 5.15pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning - April 30 at 7.15pm

Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars - May 1 at 2pm

London Pulse vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 1 at 4pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons - May 1 at 6pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 2 at 2pm

London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder - May 2 at 4pm

Team Bath Netball vs Wasps Netball - May 2 at 6pm

Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath Netball - May 3 at 5.15pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Wasps Netball - May 3 at 7.15pm

Anna Stembridge will be keen for Team Bath Netball to start strongly, as they did before the 2020 season was cancelled (Image Credit: Clare Green for Matchtight)

Round 15 - Copper Box Arena, London

Severn Stars vs Loughborough Lightning - May 9 at 12pm

Team Bath Netball vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 9 at 2pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Surrey Storm - May 9 at 4pm

Celtic Dragons vs Manchester Thunder - May 9 at 6pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Storm - May 10 at 5.15pm

Wasps Netball vs London Pulse - May 10 at 7.15pm

Round 16 - Copper Box Arena, London

Severn Stars vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 16 at 12pm

Team Bath Netball vs Surrey Storm - May 16 at 2pm

Wasps Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 16 at 4pm

Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks - May 16 at 6pm

Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder - May 17 at 5.15pm

London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning - May 17 at 7.15pm

Tracey Neville will be a key figure in Manchester Thunder's coaching team this season

Rounds 17 and 18 - Copper Box, Arena London

Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse - May 28 at 5.15pm

Severn Stars vs Team Bath Netball - May 28 at 7.15pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Celtic Dragons - May 29 at 2pm

Manchester Thunder vs Severn Stars - May 29 at 4pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Team Bath Netball - May 29 at 6pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 30 at 2pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 30 at 4pm

Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm - May 30 at 6pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Surrey Storm - May 31 at 5.15pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Wasps Netball - May 31 at 7.15pm

Round 19 - Copper Box Arena, London

Surrey Storm vs Wasps Netball - June 13 at 12pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Celtic Dragons - June 13 at 2pm

Team Bath Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - June 13 at 4pm

London Pulse vs Severn Stars - June 13 at 6pm

London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks - June 14 at 5.15pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder - June 14 at 7.15pm

Round 20 - Copper Box Arena, London

Saracens Mavericks vs Surrey Storm - June 20 at 12pm

Manchester Thunder vs Strathclyde Sirens - June 20 at 2pm

Celtic Dragons vs Severn Stars - June 20 at 4pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs London Pulse - June 20 at 6pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Celtic Dragons - June 21 at 5.15pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Team Bath Netball - June 21 at 7.15pm

Semi-finals - June 26

First Place vs Fourth Place and Second Place vs Third Place

Grand Final - June 27

