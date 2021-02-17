Vitality Netball Superleague 2021: Australian import Donnell Wallam fractures radius

Donnell Wallam had enjoyed an excellent start to the season before her injury on Monday night, as had Tuaine Keenan and Fi Toner

Donnell Wallam has fractured her radius bone, while Tuaine Keenan and vice-captain Fi Toner, will face scans to determine their respective injuries, Leeds Rhinos Netball have said.

All three players were forced to leave the court during the Vitality Netball Superleague's second game of the season on Monday night.

The encounter, which saw Rhinos show their determination and only narrowly lose to Saracens Mavericks, proved to be a costly one for their high-performance director and head coach Dan Ryan.

In an injury update on Wednesday, Leeds Rhinos confirmed Wallam underwent surgery the day prior to her fractured radius, and a timeline for her recovery would be announced in due course.

It was also revealed new signing Keenan, who arrived after Madi Browne deferred her contract to the 2022 season, and vice-captain Toner, both need scans to determine the extent of their respective lower limb injuries.

Wallam's entrance into the Vitality Netball Superleague was a much-anticipated one. The 6ft 2in shooter is a former Australian state basketball player and someone who arrived at netball late in her sporting career.

Her rapid introduction to the sport saw her win back-to-back titles with the West Coast Warriors in the Gold Industry Group West Australian league and be crowned the Jill McIntosh Medallist for two successive years.

These days it’s rare to find a gem but DR did just that with Donnell Wallam. @RhinosNetballSL are thrilled to welcome Nell to the UK & Leeds & can’t wait to introduce her to you all. Tall, athletic, strong, high 90’s shot & difficult to disrupt (ask Courtney Bruce) #🦏💛💙 https://t.co/n0urDYK23T — Maggie-B (@maggie5208) October 30, 2020

Wallam finished the 2020 season with a league-high 1,013 goals, which equated to 430 more goals than any other player. She also thrived when the WA All-Stars mixed team faced West Coast Fever in an exhibition match.

She was pitted against the Australian Diamond, Courtney Bruce, and had a stormer. At the end of pre-season, Ryan told Sky Sports her improvement had already been significant.

"She's been really amazing to work with, to be honest. She's quite a blank canvas in terms of her knowledge and understanding and how well she knows the game," he said.

"Just seeing her learn new skills and understand different concepts is great. Also seeing her develop physically in terms of her strength in the gym, and her footwork and movement is growing with every session."

THAT WAS SOMETHING ELSE! 🤯



Lost 3 key players in 1st half to injury & had to throw our kids to the wolves! But boy, didn’t they hustle & bustle with the big guns & compete with some serious heart!



What an invaluable opportunity for them. Some big ‘little wins’ today!



PROUD🙌 pic.twitter.com/cIpx08caRE — Dan Ryan (@DanRyan84) February 15, 2021

Wallam's hard work, and of all within Ryan's new Superleague side, were clear when they beat Celtic Dragons 65-35 on the opening night of the season.

Then, when they returned to court on Monday, they took on the Saracens Mavericks despite the injuries sustained to Wallam, Toner and Keenan.

The 43-39 result highlighted their determination and also the depth of talent within their ranks as Sienna Rushton and Paige Kindred, in particular, looked at home on a Superleague court.

