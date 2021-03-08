London Pulse become part of new 'Women's Elite Sport Partnership'

London Pulse are 'excited' to be part of this new partnership (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

London Pulse have joined together with five London and Essex-based elite sports clubs, to form the 'Women's Elite Sport Partnership'.

The group aims to create a unique and powerful opportunity for women's sports clubs to collectively work together, in order to grow and sustain the development of women's sport in the UK.

Alongside London Pulse are West Ham United women's team, Essex Rebels Basketball Club, Sunrisers women's cricket (along with partners Essex Cricket and Middlesex Cricket), and the London Lions.

The partnership was created following an in-depth analysis about the challenges facing women in sport today, with the goal of supporting sportswomen in reaching their full potential, as well as continuing to progress elite women's sport to the next level, in a sustainable fashion.

The five clubs which make up the Women's Elite Sport Partnership will focus on supporting one another in three main areas; engagement, performance and commercial activity.

They will aim to develop programmes that grow women's participation in sport, capture new audiences through exciting activations and work together in growing the fan base of the combined professional teams.

In terms of performance, the group's focus will be around enhancing the player pathway experience, capturing key learnings that encourage each athlete to reach their full potential and grow the support staff structure at all levels, in order to improve the experience of female athletes.

The collaboration will also help to develop efficiencies around key ticketing information and enhancing match day experiences for women's sports fans.

There will also be a specific intention to work together and grow the commercial engagement and revenue within women's sport, to support the clubs' shared vision of sustainability.

"Our vision for London Pulse is to lead the explosive growth of netball for all in London and the South East - connecting with communities and clubs to play, watch and enjoy our sport at all levels," Sam Bird, CEO and director of netball at London Pulse said.

"We are committed to finding and developing talented athletes through our performance pathway to the Vitality Netball Superleague and beyond.

"This collaboration with fellow elite women's teams is an exciting step to share best practice, support each other and aid visibility of female sporting icons in our region."

Sky Sports is your home of netball. The Vitality Netball Superleague continues on March 12 with Round Five and two matches back-to-back on Sky Sports Mix and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 5pm.