Vitality Netball Superleague: Round Nine review

Saracens Mavericks ended Team Bath Netball's unbeaten run on Sunday afternoon (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

We look back at some of the key moments and performances from Round Nine of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

For now, take a look at some of the things that jumped out at us over the course of the last six matches...

Vitality Netball Superleague - Round Nine Results Sunday Manchester Thunder 59-50 Loughborough Lightning Sunday Severn Stars 47-35 Celtic Dragons Sunday London Pulse 37-49 Wasps Sunday Saracens Mavericks 39-38 Team Bath Netball Monday Severn Stars 36-41 London Pulse Monday Saracens Mavericks 37-59 Manchester Thunder

Match of the Round

The contest between Saracens Mavericks and Team Bath Netball was one of the best of the season so far (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

Without a doubt, Sunday's contest between Saracens Mavericks and Team Bath Netball secures the match of the round accolade this week.

From the first whistle, it was clear that Mavericks meant business and that Bath were going to have to pull something special out of the bag if they wanted to remain unbeaten.

An early injury to Razia Quashie forced every Mavericks player from WA down to shift along a position, and instead of that disrupting them, it galvanised Kat Ratnapala's team.

Despite Mavericks holding a 32-29 lead going into the last quarter, Bath fought back and made it a level contest with just over a minute to go.

The final 60 seconds then contained a little bit of everything; with the pressure on their shoulders Mavs converted their centre pass, before Bath did the same and a matter of centimetres denied the league-leaders a chance of snatching the spoils. What a contest!

Performance of the Round

Manchester Thunder ended Loughborough Lightning's winning run on Sunday and then beat Saracens Mavericks (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

Here, we're taking a look at Manchester Thunder and their two performances against Loughborough Lightning and Saracens Mavericks.

This season, the 2019 champions haven't had everything their own way, however on Sunday and Monday they played with assurance and confidence.

Throughout both matches they combined solidity in defence with vibrancy in attack and you know a team is playing well when they have the luxury of bringing on their bench players in the final minutes and still winning by 22 goals.

The View on Social Media

In Round Nine, Kadeen Corbin made excellent use of her skills as a gymnast when she wasn't able to slam on the breaks quickly enough against Team Bath Netball!

It's not the first time we've seen her gymnastic skills, however normally they're used to boost the celebrations after key victories!

Thank god for the gymnastics background 🤣🤣 #scrapsleg https://t.co/E8qPebjSbh — Kadeen Corbin (@Kadeen_Corbin) April 4, 2021

After Beth Dyke's nasty injury during the first quarter of Stars' contest with Celtic Dragons, there was an outpouring of love for her.

That win today was for you @bethanndyke 🧡 we got you! @SevernStars — Georgia Rowe (@georgiarowey) April 4, 2021

Finally, Rachel Dunn showed her appreciation for the outrageous skill shown by her fellow shooter Gezelle Allison during Wasps' victory over London Pulse.

Young Player Excelling

On Monday evening, London Pulse's victory over Severn Stars was a result of their determined first 24 minutes and at the heart of that was Funmi Fadoju.

Fadoju's five deflections, an intercept and a turnover made life incredibly difficult for Stars, who were without both Liana Leota and Beth Dyke, and the work of Pulse's WD was noted by England head coach Jess Thirlby.

🎙️ "Very Serena Guthrie-esque..."

🎙️ "She reminds me a lot of Sonia Mkoloma as well..."



👂 Hear the thoughts of @EnglandNetball head coach @JessThirlby as she discusses the ability of @Pulse_Netball's @FadojuFunmi pic.twitter.com/Fl67wAECji — Sky Sports Netball (@SkyNetball) April 6, 2021

When you look at the statistics for the season so far, Fadoju is joint top in terms of the number of deflections that she's delivered. The teenager has tipped 41 passes/shots so far and that number is set to soar as the rounds continue.

Player of the Round

This weekend, Amy Flanagan caught our eye for her impressive work in Wasps' mid-court.

In Round Eight, it was her move to Centre that helped Wasps steady the ship against Celtic Dragons and she had another outstanding performance against Pulse on Sunday.

During the first few minutes against Pulse, Flanagan and Josie Huckle both secured vital turnovers and that set the tone for Wasps' storming first quarter.

Flanagan, who former Wasps coach Tamsin Greenway says doesn't like playing Centre, finished the game with three interceptions, four deflections and six turnovers to her name.

