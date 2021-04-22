Vitality Netball Superleague: Melissa Bessell turns to Kyra Jones to replace injured Bethan Dyke

Severn Stars' head coach believes Kyra Jones is a "diamond" and will add to her squad (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

Kyra Jones has joined Severn Stars for the rest of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season, as an injury replacement for Bethan Dyke.

The former Wales international and Superleague player has come out of retirement to answer head coach Melissa Bessell's call, after Dyke was injured during the first quarter of a contest with Dragons on April 4.

Dyke, who has ruptured her ACL, will play no further part in the 2021 Superleague season and Jones will now be available for immediate selection by Bessell.

Stars continue their Vitality Netball Superleague campaign on Sunday against Strathclyde Sirens, before they take on Wasps Netball on Monday evening at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Looking forward to this new challenge, with big shoes to fill.

Jones arrives at Stars with considerable Superleague experience under her belt. She originally arrived from Australia as an 'import' player for fellow Superleague side, Celtic Dragons, ahead of the 2009/10 season.

Jones then went on to qualify and play for her adopted nation Wales. She gained more than 50 caps for the national side before retiring from the sport in 2019.

What a person and player to be able to turn to! 💪



"Joining Severn Stars was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down really. To be able to get back out there and play the game I know and love, and be given a 'Round Two', is something that I didn't think would happen," the former international said.

"Beth is a great friend and beloved team-mate [for Wales]. I am just gutted she isn't on the court with me, or instead of me, but I know she will back stronger than ever and I can't wait to see her get back out there.

"I am looking forward to getting back out on court and seeing what I can do. Having been out of the Superleague for almost two years, it will certainly be challenging.

"I have tried to stay fit but there is nothing that can prep you for match day games. I can't wait to get involved with this group of talented netballers and am looking forward to working with Melissa and the rest of the Stars coaching staff."

Super happy to get Oz announced today. Exciting for the weekend. #STARS https://t.co/eK1V29gOvR — Melissa Hyndman-Bessell (@MelissaCoachBsr) April 21, 2021

Severn Stars are currently ranked 10th in the Vitality Netball Superleague table, and they will be looking to attack the second half of the season with gusto.

"I think I've been very lucky in being able to sign Kyra Jones," Bessell said.

"The bottom line is that having to replace a player of Bethan Dyke's calibre is extremely difficult. Bethan is a big loss for us, but she is already on the road to recovery and we wish her all the best.

"As I have been in the country long enough and have very good relationships with a lot of players, I knew that Kyra was not playing, not classed as an import, but also has a lot of experience of playing at both Superleague and international level.

"For me, it was about making sure I could bring someone in to cover the remainder of the season, who could bring experience and knowledge and fit in with the team.

"I know that Kyra will do that, so I am very excited to be announcing that she is joining the team. I've got a nice little 'diamond' in Kyra to slip into the squad; it's onwards and upwards from here."

