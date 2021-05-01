WATCH LIVE NETBALL: Mavericks vs Dragons

Watch live coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague as Saracens Mavericks face Celtic Dragons.

The final contest of the day has a 6.30pm first centre pass, and follows Strathclyde Sirens' 10-goal victory over London Pulse and Severn Stars' triumph over Surrey Storm.

On Sunday, as a 10-match Vitality Netball Superleague weekend continues, the headline contest is the league-leaders Team Bath Netball taking on Wasps.

Earlier on Sunday, off the back of their impressive win over Saracens Mavericks, Leeds Rhinos Netball return to court against Strathclyde Sirens and London Pulse meet Manchester Thunder.

The final two encounters of 10-match weekend will take place on Monday night, when Bath face Thunder and Wasps take on Leeds Rhinos Netball.