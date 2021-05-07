Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio announces pregnancy

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (C) plans to return to the Test arena following the birth of her second child

Ameliaranne Ekenasio, the Silver Ferns captain, will step away from the court for the next international series and the rest of the ANZ Premiership season due to being pregnant with her second child.

In January 2020, Ekenasio was selected by her peers to take over as the Silver Ferns captain, and she recently led the reigning world champions to their first Constellation Cup series win since 2012.

Previously, Ekenasio took time out of the game to welcome her first child, Ocean, in 2017 and her international head coach Dame Noeline Taurua has shared her hearty congratulations to Ekenasio that her family is growing again.

"The ability for our elite female athletes to be mothers whilst still performing at the highest level is no mean feat," Taurua said.



"Massive congratulations to Ameliaranne, Damien and the whanau. I hope they enjoy this moment as we all look forward to meeting the newest member of our Silver Ferns family."

Taurua also reserved particular praise for the way in which her goal attack has developed as a leader, since taking on the role of the Silver Ferns captain.

"I think we've all watched with a sense of pride with just how far she has come with her game on court and growing confidence as a Silver Fern.

"Now, her focus will be on her young family and enjoying those special new moments, and we certainly wish her well."

Having already returned to a netball court after giving birth, Ekenasio has told Stuff NZ that she aims to do so again this time around.

"We've got a plan set in place which is cool and exciting because the planner, goal-setter, athlete part of me likes to look long-term," she said.

"The plan is to come back and put myself in a position where I'll be able to contest a spot for the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup.

"That's looking long-term, but I'm not too stressed about it now. I'll get to that point when it comes to it, but definitely there's a lot of hard work to get back to that place."

Opening up and talking

The joyous news for Ekenasio and her family comes after a difficult period of time, and one that she decided to speak about and share with the wider world, through her social media channels.

At the end of March, New Zealand's captain opened up on Instagram within a post titled: 'What you see versus what you don't see'.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio has been at the top of her sport for a long time, but wanted others to know the challenges she was going through

Within the powerful post, she spoke about her then reality and her struggles with her mental health.

"Just because I am a successful athlete, does not mean I am immune to mental health challenges," she said.

"Just because I seemingly have everything going for me, does not mean that every single day can be really dam hard. It's not always what it seems on the outside, but it's ALWAYS IMPORTANT to ask for help.

"I know when I'm red flagging but honestly, it still takes so much courage for me to reach out - reach out anyway, I promise it's always better to go early.

"What I want from sharing this is the hope to further normalise talking about mental health and acceptance of, no matter what you see, it's not always what you think you see. LET'S NORMALISE THERAPY!! Do I need to say it louder?!?"

The Silver Fern then decided to miss the start of the ANZ Premiership season to look after her health and at the end of April, shared that after being in a "bad, dark and heavy place" she had learnt to trust herself again.

Ekenasio's honesty prompted many of her team-mates and competitors to reach out, not only in support of her, but also to thank her for shining on a light on the topic.

"I love this Meels and love you. Amazing for you to share this and yes, it is time to normalise therapy," Chelsea Pitman, the England international, responded.